"Bridgerton" Season 3, Part 1 Is Finally Out, Which Means Here Are Some Of The Funniest And Best Tweets About The New Season

I came for Colin and Penelope and also ended up smiling and weeping over Francesca and John.

🚨 There are obviously MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1! 🚨

After over two years of waiting, Bridgerton finally returned with Season 3 last week. This new season focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as he finally realizes his feelings for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Yes, it's a friends-to-lovers season, baby.

Colin telling Penelope he cannot stop thinking about their kiss
Netflix

Alongside Colin and Pen's steamy romance, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) also got started on her own fairytale happy ending, which already has everyone sobbing.

Francesca and John looking at each other
Netflix

And we cannot forget Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is still mad about finding out Penelope is Lady Whistledown, and yes, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) do appear and prove they are still one of the hottest couples in Bridgerton.

Anthony lying in bed, shirtless, while Kate smiles at him
Netflix
So much has already happened in these first four episodes, and the internet is just happy it's Bridgerton season once again. That being said, below are 27 of the funniest and best tweets about the first four episodes that I literally can't stop thinking about:

1.

my brain every five mins #BridgertonS3 pic.twitter.com/3ZxvNvxKaq

— ♡ kiran ♡ (@kiranverse) May 17, 2024
VH1 / Via Twitter: @kiranverse

2.

he has been on a gap year every single season pic.twitter.com/6aqoEDi2sX

— re: emma (@evemmore) May 17, 2024
Netflix / Via x.com

3.

"likely because of your help" was diabolical. oh violet bridgerton the mother that you are pic.twitter.com/XPnYuMwcvZ

— mars 🇵🇸 polin withdrawals (@heybabelwt) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @heybabelwt

4.

If there's a public reveal of Lady Whistledown, seeing him in the room is a NEED. https://t.co/aprXbJmrDx

— LISA 💛- LOVE x (@lisagotpizza) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @lisagotpizza

5.

everyone else is having the worst night ever and anthony’s just 😄😄😄 because he has kate at his side https://t.co/AfrvzISkh8

— hot mess express (@FANGIRLOVERLOAD) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @FANGIRLOVERLOAD

6.

My neighbor, I assume: “why is that bitch next door playing the same 60 sec audio of orchestral Pitbull over and over at Max volume?
Me: pic.twitter.com/pLh99uNEyQ

— Brit 🔮 - SEEKING PT 2 SPOILERS (@bitchwthebun) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @bitchwthebun

7.

penelope changing her entire look to attract male suitors but instead she got the lesbian community of the ton thirsting after her pic.twitter.com/4nW3e2ZGUe

— kay (@clarkkentgf) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @clarkkentgf

8.

The way Polly Walker delivers “no!😄” is simply comedic brilliance she was BORN to play Portia Featherington pic.twitter.com/5unMpxzSjm

— lindsay (@colbridgertons) May 17, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @colbridgertons

9.

absolutely no business being as funny as it was actually pic.twitter.com/XEM9ywEhW2

— jess || bridgerton 3 spoilers 🪞✨ (@bellysinfinite) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Via x.com

10.

eloise hiding behind gregory when john said he was looking for one of violet’s daughters 😭 pic.twitter.com/BZeNhLG78W

— waiting for sophie beckett 💚 (@dearfrancescas) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @dearfrancescas

11.

this is such a beautiful writing choice.

Violet trying to stop interfering with her kids so she redirects her sometimes overbearing fussy mothering energy onto Kate who desperately deserves to have a mother fuss over her 😭 https://t.co/mDSvrNczOi

— Milla 🐝🇵🇸 (@thanksmilla) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @thanksmilla

12.

anthony bridgerton would have summoned the gods to stop the wind https://t.co/9oHyac81C1

— yee yee (@yeeyee_06) May 17, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @yeeyee_06

13.

Colin Bridgerton said he'd help Penelope Featherington find a husband, and he kept his word! He just happened to hire internally. pic.twitter.com/WcC16ifUFz

— Becca Lundberg (@becca__lundberg) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @becca__lundberg