After over two years of waiting, Bridgerton finally returned with Season 3 last week. This new season focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as he finally realizes his feelings for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Yes, it's a friends-to-lovers season, baby.
Alongside Colin and Pen's steamy romance, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) also got started on her own fairytale happy ending, which already has everyone sobbing.
And we cannot forget Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is still mad about finding out Penelope is Lady Whistledown, and yes, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) do appear and prove they are still one of the hottest couples in Bridgerton.
So much has already happened in these first four episodes, and the internet is just happy it's Bridgerton season once again. That being said, below are 27 of the funniest and best tweets about the first four episodes that I literally can't stop thinking about:
If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and a retweet, and the users a follow, to make your timeline a more fun place to be.