It's FINALLY Bridgerton season, and, dear reader, I could not be more excited. Season 3 focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as he finally realizes his feelings for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).
Listen, I usually prefer enemies to lovers, but what Luke and Nicola did with this friends-to-lovers romance this season made me gasp and swoon. I love them.
Going into this season, book readers were anxiously awaiting a few key scenes between Colin and Pen that they hoped would be adapted, one of which was the infamous carriage scene.
It's a steamy scene in the book, but dear lord, the show just outdoes itself. In Episode 4, Colin finally realizes that he loves Penelope and wants to be with her. Sir, you nailed the classic "Bridgerton sibling love confession" moment.
It all culminates in the duo sharing a kiss and, well, doing so much more.
Like, I haven't stopped thinking about the last few minutes of the Part 1 finale for days.
The whole sexy moment ends with Colin asking Penelope to marry him, and while I desperately need more episodes now, this was such a good cliffhanger to end on because I am dying.
"We didn't know, though, they'd actually called 'cut,' and we couldn't hear them," Nicola revealed when discussing the carriage scene with The Today Show. "So they were all looking at us in the monitors being like, 'What are they doing? What are they doing? What are they doing?'"
"And the director had to come over and be like, 'WHAT WERE YOU DOING!? I told you to stop!'" Nicola added.
Out of the entire scene, one small moment has gone viral on the internet: Colin fixing Penelope's dress using only certain fingers after touching her.
It's gone so viral that there are already countless (hilarious) TikToks about the moment, and Nicola has even commented on a few.
That's all to say that the carriage scene DEFINITELY lived up to the hype, and fans cannot get enough of this steamy Bridgerton moment. So here are just a few of some of the best tweets about it, too:
