People Cannot Stop Talking About This One Scene In "Bridgerton" Season 3, And These 17 Reactions Are Painfully Accurate

I never would've guessed an orchestral version of Pitbull's "Give Me Everything" would make me feel so many things.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton

🐝 There are obviously MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1! 🐝

It's FINALLY Bridgerton season, and, dear reader, I could not be more excited. Season 3 focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as he finally realizes his feelings for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in 19th-century attire, featuring an intricate gown and formal suit, in scenes from a period drama. They are in an elegant, flower-adorned setting
Netflix

Listen, I usually prefer enemies to lovers, but what Luke and Nicola did with this friends-to-lovers romance this season made me gasp and swoon. I love them.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan about to kiss in a scene from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Netflix

Going into this season, book readers were anxiously awaiting a few key scenes between Colin and Pen that they hoped would be adapted, one of which was the infamous carriage scene.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, in period clothing, sit facing each other in a dimly lit carriage in scenes from Bridgerton
Netflix
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Bridgerton
See our Bridgerton Discussions

It's a steamy scene in the book, but dear lord, the show just outdoes itself. In Episode 4, Colin finally realizes that he loves Penelope and wants to be with her. Sir, you nailed the classic "Bridgerton sibling love confession" moment.

Netflix

It all culminates in the duo sharing a kiss and, well, doing so much more.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan share a passionate kiss
Netflix

Like, I haven't stopped thinking about the last few minutes of the Part 1 finale for days.

Colin and Penelope sharing a kiss in the carriage in &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Netflix

The whole sexy moment ends with Colin asking Penelope to marry him, and while I desperately need more episodes now, this was such a good cliffhanger to end on because I am dying.

Netflix

"We didn't know, though, they'd actually called 'cut,' and we couldn't hear them," Nicola revealed when discussing the carriage scene with The Today Show. "So they were all looking at us in the monitors being like, 'What are they doing? What are they doing? What are they doing?'"

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton share a passionate kiss
Netflix

"And the director had to come over and be like, 'WHAT WERE YOU DOING!? I told you to stop!'" Nicola added.

Netflix

She also said how she and Luke trusted each other so much while filming the moment, saying, "We knew what points we had to hit, but it didn't feel stilted or choreographed. We just were like, I trust you, you trust me, let's make it the best it can be."

Out of the entire scene, one small moment has gone viral on the internet: Colin fixing Penelope's dress using only certain fingers after touching her.

Netflix

It's gone so viral that there are already countless (hilarious) TikToks about the moment, and Nicola has even commented on a few.

Instagram post showing Nicola Coughlan and a comment from Ariel. Nicola reacts with &quot;Oh my god&quot; and laughing emojis. Ariel responds about TV shows and actor comments
Nicola Coughlan / @arielgitlin / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

And one viral tweet about it even got the attention of Season 3, Episode 4 director Andrew Ahn who said it was a tiny moment improvised by Luke while filming:

I wish I could take credit for this incredible moment of… physical authenticity, but I did not give this piece of direction. It was all Luke Newton! https://t.co/Z0ZtxQQeNS

— Andrew Ahn (@AndrewAhnFilms) May 18, 2024
Andrew Ahn / X / Via x.com

That's all to say that the carriage scene DEFINITELY lived up to the hype, and fans cannot get enough of this steamy Bridgerton moment. So here are just a few of some of the best tweets about it, too:

If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and a retweet, and the users a follow, to make your timeline a more fun place to be.

1.

portia to her daughters: one of you must produce an heir so that we can keep our estate!

colin: UNDERSTOODpic.twitter.com/KtM3YOJrJ8

— rumi is debling's #1 hater (@cieduoti) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @cieduoti

2.

i think it’s safe to say that the best change from the book to the show was colin asking if the carriage could keep going instead of penelope THANK YOU SM SHONDA #bridgerton
pic.twitter.com/GyEhkjQ8jt

— gigi bton s3 spoilers (@danascuIIy) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @danascuIIy

3.

she fell first but he fell harder#bridgerton pic.twitter.com/ZPqx9o26qI

— jude🪞 (@stuvmacher) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @stuvmacher

4.

“i love you”
★☆☆☆☆

“dreaming of you when i’m asleep, and in fact preferring sleep because that is where i might find you. a feeling that is like torture. but one which i cannot, will not, do not want to give up”
★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★ pic.twitter.com/X23vfDZKnx

— jess || bridgerton 3 spoilers 🪞✨ (@bellysinfinite) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @bellysinfinite

5.

THIS IS QUITE POSSIBLY THE SLUTTIEST THING A MAN COULD DO pic.twitter.com/prHd3nTHuv

— lindsay (@colbridgertons) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @colbridgertons

6.

this is imo the craziest thing to come out of that carriage scene pic.twitter.com/nUnjd4ioP8

— rae (@brinafy) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @brinafy

7.

I just saw someone say the carriage scene was lacking??? Girl the only thing that scene was lacking was room for Jesus

— anna (@issafitt) May 19, 2024
@issafitt / X / Via x.com

8.

We have 3 big consent moments in the carriage. He runs after the carriage but doesn’t get in until she allows it. In that brief beat when he thinks she’s rejecting him he moves away allowing her to say no then her nodding before they take it beyond kissing. pic.twitter.com/8jUXYBrz2o

— Ali | Polin s3 Spoilers (@_colinspen_) May 20, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @_colinspen_

9.

No one will convince me that Penelope didn’t think Colin was gonna take her to his room and finish what they started Ike… pic.twitter.com/mcdF7mLsyx

— KateC (@katiectalksalot) May 20, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @katiectalksalot

10.

This part after the carriage stops and they laugh together is genuinely my favorite thing ever!!! 💓😭🥹😭😭#BRIDGERTON #polin pic.twitter.com/Xm3ZGbJAK4

— 𝐕𝐢𝐯𝐢 ౨ৎ | Bton3 Spoilers🪞 (@AlexaAdoresIt) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @AlexaAdoresIt

11.

THIS. this was THE moment colin bridgerton knew that the second he gets out of the carriage he was going to propose to penelope featherington. #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/x1gP5koRQf

— Sarah | polin era🪞bridgerton spoilers (@sydglenx) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @sydglenx

12.

his horny dreams are so elaborated i wonder what he wrote on his journal after the carriage ride 🧎‍♀️ https://t.co/NCpmeWRdt5

— millie polin brainrot | spoilers 💚 (@mrscbridgerton) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @mrscbridgerton

13.

i always wondered logistically how Colin leaned over to kiss Penelope in the carriage in the book, and now it makes sense! he got down on his KNEES in front of her! *swoon* #bridgerton #polin pic.twitter.com/6MQUUIQzZw

— Beaux (@voyagerdescend) May 17, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @voyagerdescend

14.

penelope slowly putting her hand on his face and then putting her fingers through his hair to make sure he was real and this was actually happening and the way he melted for her… INSANITY #bridgerton #bridgertonseason3 pic.twitter.com/OJPrpDWW5U

— 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @shanxeditss