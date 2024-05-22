Hot Topic
You asked, you tweeted, you BEGGED — I mean, so did I, so I understand completely — and now it's finally here! The Bridgerton cast, aka Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson, swung by BuzzFeed to do our puppy interview.
When I say I have never laughed so hard during a puppy interview, I truly mean it. Even now, I can't stop laughing while rewatching it all unfold.
To celebrate Season 3 — Colin and Penelope's season — we asked Nicola, Luke, Claudia, and Luke all of our burning questions about working on one of the biggest TV shows of all time, as well as questions about themselves, other projects, and more.
Speaking about their favorite behind-the-scenes memories from filming Season 3, Luke N. told a hilarious story about how when they were filming the hot air balloon scene, Luke T. kept ripping his pants.
And Claudia revealed the surprising item she's stolen from the Bridgerton set. In fact, she's apparently taken quite a lot of it.
Also, we even found time to ask Nicola about Derry Girls because, c'mon, we just had to. And she said she's been "surprised" that Clare's coming out scene has gone so viral.
Basically, the four of them were so adorably overwhelmed by the cuteness of the puppies, and it was genuinely one of the best things.
You can check out Nicola, Luke, Claudia, and Luke's full puppy interview below:
And be sure to watch them in Bridgerton Season 3. Part 1 is out now, and new episodes drop on June 13 on Netflix.
Also, all of these adorable puppies are available for adoption through North Shore Animal League America.
