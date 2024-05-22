    Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, And Luke Thompson Just Talked About "Bridgerton" While Playing With Puppies

    Nicola Coughlan bursting into tears upon seeing the puppies is so relatable.

    by Nora Dominick, Vicki Chen, alisherman
    You asked, you tweeted, you BEGGED — I mean, so did I, so I understand completely — and now it's finally here! The Bridgerton cast, aka Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson, swung by BuzzFeed to do our puppy interview.

    Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson pose with puppies
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    When I say I have never laughed so hard during a puppy interview, I truly mean it. Even now, I can't stop laughing while rewatching it all unfold.

    Nicola Coughlan, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Newton sitting on the floor, playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    Don't worry, Nicola is just solo because she had the flu when we filmed with Luke, Claudia, and Luke.

    To celebrate Season 3 — Colin and Penelope's season — we asked Nicola, Luke, Claudia, and Luke all of our burning questions about working on one of the biggest TV shows of all time, as well as questions about themselves, other projects, and more.

    Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson posing together in stylish casual outfits
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    Speaking about their favorite behind-the-scenes memories from filming Season 3, Luke N. told a hilarious story about how when they were filming the hot air balloon scene, Luke T. kept ripping his pants.

    Luke Newton telling a story about Luke Thompson ripping his pants three times while filming a scene in Bridgerton
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Netflix / Via youtu.be
    And Claudia revealed the surprising item she's stolen from the Bridgerton set. In fact, she's apparently taken quite a lot of it.

    Claudia Jessie saying, &quot;I&#x27;ve stolen quite a lot of toilet roll&quot;
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    Also, we even found time to ask Nicola about Derry Girls because, c'mon, we just had to. And she said she's been "surprised" that Clare's coming out scene has gone so viral.

    Nicola Coughlan explaining how she filmed Clare&#x27;s viral coming out moment within the first week of filming Derry Girls
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    Basically, the four of them were so adorably overwhelmed by the cuteness of the puppies, and it was genuinely one of the best things.

    Nicola Coughlan crying while playing with puppies, while Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Newton also play with dogs
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    You can check out Nicola, Luke, Claudia, and Luke's full puppy interview below:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    And be sure to watch them in Bridgerton Season 3. Part 1 is out now, and new episodes drop on June 13 on Netflix.

    Colin and Penelope kissing in Bridgerton Season 3
    Netflix

    Also, all of these adorable puppies are available for adoption through North Shore Animal League America.

