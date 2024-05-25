You Will Only Pass This Quiz If You've Watched The "Bridgerton" Carriage Scene More Times Than You'd Like To Admit

This is for all the people who can't stop watching Colin and Penelope in the carriage. It's me. I am one of them.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

🐝 There are obviously MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1! 🐝

Bridgerton Season 3 is here, and we are finally witnessing Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) friends-to-lovers romance.

Three stills from Bridgerton featuring Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton at the ball. Penelope wears a teal gown with lace details, Colin wears a black suit with a white cravat
Netflix

Fans hoped several infamous moments from the book would make it into Season 3, including the carriage scene between the duo. And, let's just say the scene in the show did not disappoint — so much so that everything about it has been going viral.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in an intimate scene from &quot;Bridgerton.&quot; Coughlan is dressed in a Victorian-style gown, and Newton is in a period-appropriate suit
Netflix

So, if you're like me and have watched the carriage scene from the Part 1 finale just a few too many times, it's time to put your knowledge to the test. Below are several questions about the scene you will only get right if you're a big Bridgerton fan.

So, take the quiz below and share your results in the comments, too!

Bridgerton Season 3 returns with brand-new episodes on June 13 on Netflix.

What did you think of Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1? Tell us in the comments below!

