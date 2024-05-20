    Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth Just Did The Puppy Interview, And Now It's My New Favorite Thing

    Anya Taylor-Joy being so distracted by puppies while Chris Hemsworth answers a question is a whole mood.

    by
    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Mariam Balogun
    by Mariam Balogun

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's FINALLY time! Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth swung by BuzzFeed to do our puppy interview, and yes, it was as adorable and wholesome as you would imagine.

    Anya Taylor-Joy, who is wearing a dress, and Chris Hemsworth, who is wearing a dark shirt and slacks,  interact with puppies on the ground
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    To celebrate their new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, we asked Anya and Chris all of our burning questions about their new movie, like what it was like getting into hair and makeup for the first time. We also looked back on some of their previous work, too. The whole thing did not disappoint.

    Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy sit cross-legged with puppies on a set
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    Speaking about Furiosa, Chris said he sat in hair and makeup for "four hours at 3 a.m. and had yak hair glued to [his] face" in order to transform into his character, Dementus.

    Chris Hemsworth as Dementus in &quot;Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga&quot;
    Jasin Boland / Warner Bros / Everett Collection

    Meanwhile, Anya recalled Denis Villeneuve kept her Dune: Part Two casting a secret, even from her at first. Then she explained how she went from filming Furiosa to a press tour for The Menu to filming Dune: Part Two.

    Anya Taylor-Joy in three scenes: holding a weapon in front of flames, seated in a restaurant, and wearing a hooded garment
    Warner Bros / Searchlight Pictures / Everett Collection / Via youtube.com

    Chris also recounted the time that Mark Ruffalo accidentally livestreamed part of the Thor: Ragnarok premiere, and Marvel security came "running down the aisle" of the theater to tell him his phone was still on in his pocket.

    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    And, just because we always want to know what our favorite actors are obsessed with right now, Anya considers The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City her current "Roman Empire," and Chris is obsessed with Peaky Blinders.

    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    Basically, the two of them had so much fun with these puppies and hearing each other's stories, and it was just the best time.

    Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth playing with puppies while answering questions
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    You can check out Chris and Anya's full puppy interview below:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    And be sure to watch Anya and Chris in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is in theaters May 24.

    Anya Taylor-Joy in &quot;Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga&quot;
    Warner Bros / Everett Collection

    Also, all of these adorable puppies are available for adoption through Pup Culture Rescue.