Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth Just Did The Puppy Interview, And Now It's My New Favorite Thing

To celebrate their new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, we asked Anya and Chris all of our burning questions about their new movie, like what it was like getting into hair and makeup for the first time. We also looked back on some of their previous work, too. The whole thing did not disappoint.
Speaking about Furiosa, Chris said he sat in hair and makeup for "four hours at 3 a.m. and had yak hair glued to [his] face" in order to transform into his character, Dementus.
Meanwhile, Anya recalled Denis Villeneuve kept her Dune: Part Two casting a secret, even from her at first. Then she explained how she went from filming Furiosa to a press tour for The Menu to filming Dune: Part Two.
Chris also recounted the time that Mark Ruffalo accidentally livestreamed part of the Thor: Ragnarok premiere, and Marvel security came "running down the aisle" of the theater to tell him his phone was still on in his pocket.
And, just because we always want to know what our favorite actors are obsessed with right now, Anya considers The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City her current "Roman Empire," and Chris is obsessed with Peaky Blinders.
Basically, the two of them had so much fun with these puppies and hearing each other's stories, and it was just the best time.
Also, all of these adorable puppies are available for adoption through Pup Culture Rescue.