1. First, Sam Heughan was cast as Jamie in Outlander before Caitríona Balfe was cast as Claire. Creator Ronald D. Moore revealed that it was pretty clear Caitríona would be their Claire; however, her instant chemistry and "shorthand" with Sam sealed the deal. After they did a scene, Ronald and the producers kept the camera rolling so they could see the duo "more relaxed" and see their "genuine affection" for each other.
You can watch Sam and Caitríona watch their chemistry test below:
2. Looking back, Simone Ashley said she first met Jonathan Bailey during their chemistry read when she was auditioning for Bridgerton, and they "just clicked." She added, "We sat on a sofa, and we did three scenes. I think we did the horse riding scene where Kate and Anthony first meet, the library scene, and, God, I can't remember the last one."
3. India Amarteifio recalled she had done a chemistry read with someone else for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story before Corey Mylchreest came in. "I could do the scene with them, and it was great, but then I stepped into the room with Corey. And it was almost kind of instantaneous," she recalled. For their test, they did the first time Charlotte and George meet.
4. Victor Alli, who plays John Stirling in Bridgerton, revealed he didn't know who he was auditioning for until right before his chemistry read with Hannah Dodd. He'd previously been given an audition script with the name "James."
5. Jodie Comer got a call that producers wanted her in LA for a chemistry test with Sandra Oh for Killing Eve while she was at a music festival. After flying from the UK, Jodie and Sandra performed the scene when Villanelle and Eve meet in Eve's house. "We worked through the scenes, and just played around with it, kind of just bounced off each other," Jodie recalled. She also added that Sandra had props so they could be very physical together during the scene.
6. Normal People producer and director Lenny Abrahamson said after Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal did a few scenes together in their audition together, he looked around and "three or four of the people in the room were in tears." He added, "And that [was] just on a first read with the two of them. It was all sort of there at that point."
You can watch Daisy and Paul's chemistry read below:
7. For part of her audition process for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Melissa Fumero did an improv audition alongside Andy Samberg. Co-creator Dan Goor recalled during a San Diego Comic-Con panel that Melissa was the only one who could improvise with Andy so well. Dan added that everyone felt "very confident" that Jake and Amy would become a beloved couple because of Andy and Melissa's chemistry.
8. Joe Locke and Kit Connor had to do their chemistry read for Heartstopper during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they were actually seated six feet apart with masks on. Kit recalled, "It was a very interesting day. It was so helpful because it did give us all a few hours to get to know each other and befriend one another."
9. As soon as Patrick Dempsey came to the screen test for Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo said she knew he would be perfect for Derek Shepherd. "I was like, 'It's got to be this guy. This is the guy,'" Ellen recalled. "We had instant chemistry from the minute we met. And it’s funny, I had never seen any of his movies before."
10. Lola Tung and Christopher Briney had their chemistry test for The Summer I Turned Pretty over Zoom. "I read with three actors as Belly, but it was pretty clear who was right for it right away," Chris recalled. He added, "[Lola] had all the qualities that make Belly ‘Belly’ and still finds a way to always stay grounded and honest in her work, and there’s a lot to learn from her."
11. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny met while Gillian was auditioning for The X-Files. She recalled, "I was among a number of actresses being tested alongside him. They were looking for a match of which two looked right together, who worked best together, et cetera. We didn't know each other at all, but for some reason, there was something in the room between the two of us that wasn’t there with others."
12. Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy first met during the casting process for Hannibal, and Mads recalled having chemistry immediately with Hugh. After a long process where he was up against other big-name actors, Mads said, "We did a couple of scenes, me and Hugh Dancy, and I think we had great chemistry in that awkward way it was supposed to be."
13. Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker first met during their final round of auditions for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The remaining actors who were up for each role all read lines together before the chemistry test, except Elizabeth revealed Iain was the "only Fitz" she didn't rehearse with prior. "He was just the best partner through all of this," Elizabeth added.
14. Shadow and Bone already started filming when Calahan Skogman was actually flown to Budapest by Netflix to do a chemistry read with Danielle Galligan. "I didn't look her up prior so I could just see her in the flesh when we arrived in the room, and I thought that'd be the best for our acting experience. We just hit it off," Calahan said.
15. And finally, Rebecca Ferguson had never done a chemistry read before, until she did one with Max Irons for The White Queen. "I fly to London, and my first meeting is a chemistry test with Max, and then it’s an emotional roller coaster until I get the role. Max and I had a magical click from day one, and then we were each other’s support for six months," she recalled.
