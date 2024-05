5.

Jodie Comer got a call that producers wanted her in LA for a chemistry test with Sandra Oh forwhile she was at a music festival. After flying from the UK, Jodie and Sandra performed the scene when Villanelle and Eve meet in Eve's house. "We worked through the scenes, and just played around with it, kind of just bounced off each other," Jodie recalled. She also added that Sandra had props so they could be very physical together during the scene.