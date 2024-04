13 Actors Who Almost Died, Developed Life-Long Fears, And More While Filming A TV Show Or Movie

9.

In his 2002 book,, Michael J. Fox revealed that while filming the close-ups where Marty McFly is hung in(1990), he almost died while hanging there. Michael said for a few takes he was able to have his hands between the rope and his neck so that he was still able to breathe, however it went wrong on the third take. He wrote, "I miscalculated the positioning of my hand. Noose around my neck, dangling from the gallows pole; my carotid artery was blocked, causing me briefly to pass out."