Last night, 9-1-1 celebrated its monumental 100th episode. While any show that makes it that many episodes, especially today, is huge, for 9-1-1, the episode will be remembered by fans for a long time.
Written by Andrew Meyers and Bradley Marques and directed by Chad Lowe, the episode titled "Buck, Bothered and Bewildered" was teased as a massive one for fan-favorite character Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark), and it did not disappoint.
For Buck's storyline, he spent the majority of the episode jealous of Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and Tommy's (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) new friendship. Literally, Buck arriving at a pick-up basketball game and getting extremely competitive was hilarious, and the jealousy was off the charts.
Eventually, Tommy comes to Buck's apartment to "clear the air" after noticing he was coming between Eddie and Buck. Tommy explained how he was also jealous of the 118 and how they are a family.
Then, after Buck explains how he's wanted to get to know Tommy, and might've been a little hurt that he ended up becoming close with Eddie, Tommy leans in for a kiss.
After the episode aired, Oliver Stark took to his Instagram to share this photo with the caption: "Finding my light! Thank you all for loving Buck as much as I do… 100 episodes in it's been an honour and a privilege. ❤️"
And quickly, fans began to flock to the comments to tell him how important this representation is to them:
Buck kissing Tommy comes after fans for years have been shipping Buck and Eddie. With every episode of 9-1-1 that would air, fans were convinced that Buck was part of the LGBTQ+ community, but it never happened, until now.
Speaking about Buck's big moment, Oliver told Entertainment Weekly that it all "came together" while they were filming Episodes 2 and 3 of this season. He said Tim pitched him the idea. With Oliver adding, "I do think it's been a long time coming."
Oliver said, looking back on his time playing Buck, he doesn't think he originally consciously played Buck as bisexual, but there were moments — like with the tapeworm guy in Season 1 — that now he says were "hints."
Speaking to TVLine about fans who have always seen Buck as a bisexual character, Oliver said, "You were right." He added, "I honestly believe that. And I've probably believed for a long time that we should end up in this place."
He continued, saying, "I withdrew myself a lot from social media because you would see these things [about Buck], and I would agree…but I couldn't agree, right? It was such a fine line because if things didn't happen, then I'd have been quote-unquote queerbaiting."
Buck's kiss with Tommy feels like a big win for LGBTQ+ media and characters, especially when it comes to characters fans have rallied behind as LGBTQ+, even if they aren't canon. According to GLAAD, the 2022–2023 TV season saw "a decrease of 22 [LGBTQ+] characters [on TV] and 1.3 percent" from the previous year.
So, as you can imagine, X, formerly Twitter, erupted with both longtime fans of 9-1-1 and even people who don't watch the show, celebrating Buck's kiss with Tommy and him becoming an official, canon, bisexual character. So, here are some of the best tweets:
