    After 100 Episodes, "9-1-1" Finally Delivered On A Huge Buck Moment, And Everyone Is Super Emotional

    "So thank you [to those fans] for sticking with the story."

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨 There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 4! 🚨

    Last night, 9-1-1 celebrated its monumental 100th episode. While any show that makes it that many episodes, especially today, is huge, for 9-1-1, the episode will be remembered by fans for a long time.

    Angela Bassett in police uniform as character Athena Grant on the TV show &quot;9-1-1&quot;
    ABC

    The celebration for 9-1-1 fans also comes after the show was saved by ABC this season, following its cancelation by Fox last year. The spinoff series, 9-1-1: Lone Star, is still on Fox.

    ABC also just gave the series an early renewal for Season 8 alongside Grey's Anatomy and more.

    Written by Andrew Meyers and Bradley Marques and directed by Chad Lowe, the episode titled "Buck, Bothered and Bewildered" was teased as a massive one for fan-favorite character Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark), and it did not disappoint.

    Eddie and Buck walking in uniform in 9-1-1
    ABC

    For Buck's storyline, he spent the majority of the episode jealous of Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and Tommy's (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) new friendship. Literally, Buck arriving at a pick-up basketball game and getting extremely competitive was hilarious, and the jealousy was off the charts.

    Buck, Eddie, and Tommy playing basketball
    ABC

    Eventually, Tommy comes to Buck's apartment to "clear the air" after noticing he was coming between Eddie and Buck. Tommy explained how he was also jealous of the 118 and how they are a family.

    Tommy telling Buck that he loves how the 118 helps each other and he wanted to be part of that, with Buck assuring him that he is
    ABC

    Then, after Buck explains how he's wanted to get to know Tommy, and might've been a little hurt that he ended up becoming close with Eddie, Tommy leans in for a kiss.

    Buck telling Tommy that trying to get his attention has been exhausting, and then Tommy kissing him
    ABC

    It was the cutest moment, and I legit YELPED when it happened. Look at them. They even plan a date afterward. I cannot.

    After the episode aired, Oliver Stark took to his Instagram to share this photo with the caption: "Finding my light! Thank you all for loving Buck as much as I do… 100 episodes in it's been an honour and a privilege. ❤️"

    And quickly, fans began to flock to the comments to tell him how important this representation is to them:

    Several social media comments praising Oliver&#x27;s portrayal of a bisexual character, expressing personal connection and gratitude
    Oliver Stark / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Buck kissing Tommy comes after fans for years have been shipping Buck and Eddie. With every episode of 9-1-1 that would air, fans were convinced that Buck was part of the LGBTQ+ community, but it never happened, until now.

    Tommy asking Buck if he&#x27;s free on Saturday
    ABC

    Buck being bisexual becoming canon comes after 9-1-1 also switched showrunners in Season 7, as well as networks, with co-creator Tim Minear taking the lead.

    Speaking about Buck's big moment, Oliver told Entertainment Weekly that it all "came together" while they were filming Episodes 2 and 3 of this season. He said Tim pitched him the idea. With Oliver adding, "I do think it's been a long time coming."

    Screenshot from &quot;9-1-1&quot;
    ABC

    Oliver continued, saying, "I do feel like there have been moments in the show that have led up to this for a long time. For a long, long time, in fact. I think it's been seasons and seasons in the making, so it's really nice to see it officially come to fruition. I think the crumbs have been there."

    Oliver said, looking back on his time playing Buck, he doesn't think he originally consciously played Buck as bisexual, but there were moments — like with the tapeworm guy in Season 1 — that now he says were "hints."

    Buck looking at a man sitting on the bathroom floor in Season 1
    Fox

    He also explained that he went into Season 7 willing to explore this journey for Buck, and he wanted "to start leaning more heavily into that."

    Speaking to TVLine about fans who have always seen Buck as a bisexual character, Oliver said, "You were right." He added, "I honestly believe that. And I've probably believed for a long time that we should end up in this place."

    Screenshot from &quot;9-1-1&quot;
    Chris Willard / Disney / ABC / Getty Images

    He continued, saying, "I withdrew myself a lot from social media because you would see these things [about Buck], and I would agree…but I couldn't agree, right? It was such a fine line because if things didn't happen, then I'd have been quote-unquote queerbaiting."

    Closeup of Oliver Stark
    Variety / Getty Images

    He continued, saying, "So thank you [to those fans] for sticking with the story, and I hope there's an element of it that feels right. I also hope you continue to stay on board and enjoy the story as we tell it."

    Buck's kiss with Tommy feels like a big win for LGBTQ+ media and characters, especially when it comes to characters fans have rallied behind as LGBTQ+, even if they aren't canon. According to GLAAD, the 2022–2023 TV season saw "a decrease of 22 [LGBTQ+] characters [on TV] and 1.3 percent" from the previous year.

    Screenshot from &quot;9-1-1&quot;
    ABC

    Many fans also pointed to Supernatural after this episode of 9-1-1. For years, fans shipped Castiel and Dean on the series, but the show never made it fully canon until Castiel told Dean he loved him...and then he died...in the final season.

    So, as you can imagine, X, formerly Twitter, erupted with both longtime fans of 9-1-1 and even people who don't watch the show, celebrating Buck's kiss with Tommy and him becoming an official, canon, bisexual character. So, here are some of the best tweets:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow to make your timeline a more fun place to be.

