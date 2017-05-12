We Got 3D-Printed Into Action Figures And The Results Were Pretty On Point

1. From full-body scan to print, BuzzFeed News producers took the selfie to a whole other level when they got 3D replicas of themselves.
2. Doob is a 3D tech company that can duplicate anyone into a tiny figurine.
3. First, you have to strike a pose in the doob-licator.
4. It takes less then a second for the scanner to take 54 pictures using 54 cameras.
5. The 3D-file is then sent to the production center to be printed.
6. And polished.
“This is also a risky part of the process, because your fingers are so fragile that they could just blow off,” said 3D-printing manager, Jonnie Rettele.
7. Finally the figurines are dipped into a solution to set.
8. After two to three weeks, you get your mini you shipped.
9. “If I were to get married, this would definitely go on the top of my cake,” said Meghan Allen, BuzzFeed News Producer.
10. Uncanny
In The News Today
- In a tweet, the president threatened FBI Director James Comey not to leak their conversations to the press, suggesting that they might have been taped.
- Sources say press secretary Sean Spicer has drawn Trump's ire, but the White House denies his job is in danger.
- The founder of Fyre Festival told employees that they won't be paid for their work on the disastrous event.
- And there's a lot of misinformation spreading about the UK election so far. We'll tell you what to watch out for 👀 🇬🇧
Connect With USNewsLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
More News
Now Buzzing