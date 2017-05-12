Get Our App!
We Got 3D-Printed Into Action Figures And The Results Were Pretty On Point

Make a mini you for your boo.

Noor Gill
Noor Gill
BuzzFeed Staff
Tessa Donolli
Tessa Donolli
BuzzFeed Staff
MeghanAllen
MeghanAllen
BuzzFeed Staff

1. From full-body scan to print, BuzzFeed News producers took the selfie to a whole other level when they got 3D replicas of themselves.

youtube.com

2. Doob is a 3D tech company that can duplicate anyone into a tiny figurine.

View this image ›

3. First, you have to strike a pose in the doob-licator.

View this image ›

4. It takes less then a second for the scanner to take 54 pictures using 54 cameras.

It takes less then a second for the scanner to take 54 pictures using 54 cameras.

View this image ›

5. The 3D-file is then sent to the production center to be printed.

View this image ›

6. And polished.

View this image ›

“This is also a risky part of the process, because your fingers are so fragile that they could just blow off,” said 3D-printing manager, Jonnie Rettele.

7. Finally the figurines are dipped into a solution to set.

View this image ›

8. After two to three weeks, you get your mini you shipped.

View this image ›

9. “If I were to get married, this would definitely go on the top of my cake,” said Meghan Allen, BuzzFeed News Producer.

View this image ›

10. Uncanny

