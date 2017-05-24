Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
  32. Sitemap
Politics

What It's Like To Spend Six Years With Roger Stone

On a special episode of No One Knows Anything, we talk to Morgan Pehme, Dylan Bank, and Daniel DiMauro, the directors of the new Netflix documentary, Get Me Roger Stone.

Posted on
No One Knows Anything
No One Knows Anything
No One Knows Anything

Roger Stone, a lobbyist, consultant, and early political advisor to Trump, is the subject of the new Netflix documentary: Get Me Roger Stone.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix / Via youtube.com

In this bonus episode, co-host Charlie Warzel talks with the movie’s directors about choosing Stone as a subject at a low point in his political career, following his comeback during the 2016 election and the rise of the alt-right, and about whether or not he’s actually an agent of change — or just the guy who’s always in the room when it happens.

How to listen:

Search for “No One Knows Anything” in your podcast app of choice, like Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and more. This link automatically opens the show in Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, depending on your mobile device.

Be sure to subscribe to the show so you never miss a new episode!

It&#39;s the politics podcast from BuzzFeed News, hosted by Evan McMorris-Santoro. Featuring reporters from the BuzzFeed Politics team, voters and special guests, each episode of No One Knows Anything takes on the conventional wisdom about politics and explains how wrong it can be.

Contact No One Knows Anything at None.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Politics

Subscribe to our RSS feed