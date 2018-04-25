People Are Spreading Conspiracy Theories About The Rape And Murder Of An 8-Year-Old Girl

A student prepares a banner before participating in a protest against the rape and murder of the 8-year-old girl.

The victim was from a Muslim family, and, according to the police report, her rapists were Hindu men, including three police officers who allegedly conspired to abduct, drug, and rape the girl before killing her.



The police charge sheet says the motive behind the murder, which took place in a village near Kathua in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, was to drive the girl’s tribe — pastoral Muslim nomads — out of land claimed by Hindus.

Some of the conspiracies over the girl’s murder are based on right-wing “ground reports” that present selective facts, while others are outright lies.

A few weeks after the charge sheet was first covered by the press, some newspapers began to speculate that the rape had never occurred.