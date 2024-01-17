Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery at a London hospital on Tuesday and will remain hospitalized for the next 10 to 14 days, Kensington Palace announced Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales’s surgery was not previously disclosed to the public, nor was its reason released, though the procedure was said to be successful. According to the Daily Beast, the palace has since clarified that Kate’s condition was non-cancerous.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” read a statement released by the palace.