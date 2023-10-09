Community·Updated on Oct 9, 202310 "Saw X" Moments That Actually Made No SenseDespite its positive reviews and refreshing change of pace, Saw X has still fallen victim to the oldest horror trope in the book: plot holes.by nikkimccaigCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink *SPOILERS ahead, obviously!* And this is a post about Saw X, so there are potentially uncomfortable images ahead. Please continue at your own discretion. 10. John returning to the "secret" warehouse on his own Lionsgate When the ailing John Kramer arrives at the top-secret medical facility in Mexico, he's initially held at gunpoint and forced into a blacked-out van to prevent him from seeing the route to the hospital. However after his treatment, he's simply able to pop back there in a short taxi ride to visit Gabriella again, and uncover the truth about the organization. Perhaps this is because the jig is up, but it seems kind of sloppy for Diego to let him discover the lie like this. 9. Carlos' changing levels of language fluency Lionsgate When we first meet the young Carlos playing football outside, he confirms to John that he speaks very little English, and they communicate through one phrase alone: "jala," which means "pull" in Spanish. However when Cecilia walks up to Carlos outside and invites him into the game, she speaks to him in fluent English and he understands perfectly. He also seems to perfectly understand what's happening when John hands him a big bag of cash, while covered in blood, and lets him walk outside into the sunset with no questions at all. 8. How did Amanda Young have the strength to kidnap heavy unconscious people around Mexico? Lionsgate Whilst it's clear that Amanda Young is far from a timid wallflower, and she's got some great fighting skills to her name, it's unlikely that either she or the very frail Kramer would have the physical strength to lift these victims into their traps. Ironically, this was a topic covered in a previous Saw film yet is seemingly forgotten here: The equipment used in the traps is also pretty hefty and with John barely having the strength to get off his sofa in the first few shots of the film, it doesn't make sense that he would be able to carry out heavy duty engineering work like this. 7. Why would the group leave the DVD of the brain surgery behind? Lionsgate After John's treatment ends, he returns to the medical facility to thank the doctors who apparently saved his life. However when he gets there, he finds the operation shut down, with little more than empty rooms and smashed photos left behind. He does, however, find a perfectly intact TV and DVD of a fake brain surgery used to trick ailing patients like himself — an odd thing for this well-practiced team to leave behind. Do they not plan to pull this trick again at a new location? Do they plan to get caught? 6. John's confusing moral attitude toward children Lionsgate/Twisted Pictures We all know Jigsaw has a complex attitude toward crime and punishment, and his ethical ideology has always been on the darker side. However, in Saw X, we see him showing immense compassion and kindness toward the young Carlos, protesting strongly when he is unwillingly put into a trap. Yet as Saw X takes place between the first and second film, it's odd to see him have this much care for children after traumatising Doctor Gordon's young daughter Diana in the first Saw, before going on to throw Danny Matthews into a trap in Saw II and kidnapping Lynn and Jeff's daughter in Saw III. 5. John's money problems Lionsgate As learn in Saw VI, at some point after John's cancer diagnosis, he approaches William Easton to ask for his insurance to cover the treatment for his brain tumor — and is refused. This, of course, leads to William and his team being forced into a set of traumatizing and brutal games and traps. Yet in Saw X, we see him not only have the means to fund a $250k experimental treatment out-of-pocket, yet also go on to splash out on expensive traps, buildings, housing, and equipment to continue with his work. Where did this particular money come from, and if he's so desperate to keep looking for medical treatment, why did he give away so much of his own money to Carlos? 4. Cecilia's motives toward her colleagues Lionsgate Throughout the trap plot of Saw X, we see fake practitioner Cecilia acting as the group's natural leader in times of crisis, sharing advice, support, tips and guidance to her colleagues as they suffer the painful traps. She encourages them to finish their tasks in time and live — yet when the big twist is revealed, that she's the true villain of the story, and she maintains she was glad to see each of them die. Whilst her motive is money, and wants one less individual to share the proceeds with, it makes no sense for her to help them survive if this was her plan all along. 3. John Kramer's missing scar Lionsgate As we learn in Saw II, after his cancer diagnosis and the loss of his unborn child, John made the tragic decision to drive his car off the edge of cliff — leaving him impaled on a large piece of metal. Whilst he made the decision to live, and pulled the metal out, it left him severely injured afterward. Yet when we see John standing shirtless in front of a mirror in Saw X, there's no sign of any scar or "war wound" to be found. This plot hole is particularly significant as one of the actors involved in the medical scam also has a "war wound" on his chest that is later proven to be fake — something that enrages and devastates John. 2. Cecilia's knowledge of the Jigsaw killer Lionsgate One of the most thrilling moments in any Saw film is hearing the iconic line, "game over," at the end of a trap. It's a classic, and is truly Jigsaw's signature move. Yet when we meet John in Saw X, his work has barely begun and his identity as Jigsaw doesn't contain the same widespread acknowledgement as it does in later films. Coming right after Saw, where neither Adam nor Doctor Gordon recognize Jigsaw or his work, it's odd that in this film, Jigsaw is so prolific. When Cecilia mocks John in this film, calling him out as Jigsaw and repeating his own infamous line back to him, it seems strange that she would have so much information on his work. Additionally, John typically says, "game over" to a victim who has failed a task and is guaranteed to die, so where would have Cecilia have heard that line? 1. And Amanda's moral approach to the tests Lionsgate Amanda Young is a great, complex character and a fascinating addition to the Saw franchise. Had this movie not been a prequel to others, her characterization here would have made sense. However, the softer, sympathetic Amanda we meet in Saw X who wants to save victims, rather than punish them, is a very different character than the one who stuck victims in un-winnable traps in the films bookmarking this one. From the key in Adam's bathtub to Kerry's unlockable rib cage trap, Amanda's core difference to John was her cold and ruthless approach to his work — something we definitely don't see in this film. Did you spot anymore plot holes in Saw X, or in any of the other films in the franchise? Let me know in the comments!