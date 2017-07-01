Trump's Feud With MSNBC Hosts Is Now In Its Third Day. Why Won't He Stop?

While his staffers continue to insist he wants the press to focus on policy and his agenda, the president of the United States attacked a pair of cable television anchors for the third day in a row on Saturday, as part of a feud that has captured national headlines and horrified his fellow Republicans.

"I think the president would love for us all to focus on the legislative agenda a whole lot more," deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders told reporters on Thursday.



"I think that there are a lot of things happening in this world that, frankly, a lot of people would like to hear about," she said a day earlier, "whether it’s job growth, whether it’s deregulation, whether it’s tax reform, healthcare."

"I think a lot of those things deserve a lot more coverage than they get," she said.



Senior adviser Kellyanne Conway also said the media is too focused on attacking Trump.

"The president every single day is fighting for all Americans," she told Fox News on Friday, "including America’s women, millions of whom do not have healthcare, millions of whom are looking for jobs, millions of whom are one paycheck away from economic desperation. He's here to help them. It doesn’t get covered.”

Here's the thing, though: President Trump appears to be on a completely different page (at least according to his Twitter feed.)



On Saturday morning, three out of five of his tweets were attacks on various media outlets and personalities, including yet another missive assailing Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

