Trump Lashed Out At A Woman Who Says He Kissed Her For 2 Minutes Without Her Consent

President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning to again deny allegations of sexual assault leveled against him by Rachel Crooks, one of 19 women who have come forward with similar claims against him in the past two years.



In a piece in the Washington Post published Monday, Crooks again recounted her story that Trump kissed her in the lobby of Trump Tower in 2006 when she was working as a secretary. (Other outlets previously reported that Crooks said the incident took place in 2005.) “He started kissing me on one cheek, then the other cheek. He was talking to me in between kisses, asking where I was from, or if I wanted to be a model. He wouldn’t let go of my hand, and then he went right in and started kissing me on the lips,” she said in Monday's article.

“It felt like a long kiss,” she said. “The whole thing probably lasted two minutes, maybe less.”

Crooks, who announced this month that she was running for a seat in the Ohio legislature, said she would continue to tell her story.

"I just want people to listen," Crooks said. "How many women have to come forward? What will it take to get a response?”