Trump Again Referenced A Gruesome (And False) Story About Executing Muslims

1. On Thursday, a deadly terror attack involving a van killed several people and injured dozens more in the Spanish city of Barcelona.
2. President Trump, under criticism this week for his slow and ambiguous response to the white supremacist terror attack in Charlottesville, tweeted in response to the Barcelona attack just hours after the news broke.
3. Here’s what he wrote first:
4. Then he tweeted this:
For context, General John Joseph “Black Jack” Pershing was a commander overseeing the Philippines when it was a US territory between 1898 and 1946.
The story Trump’s been telling suggests that Pershing successfully quelled Islamist rebels during that time by executing Muslim captives using bullets covered in pigs’ blood, before burying the rebels’ bodies with pigs. (In Islam, like in Judaism, followers are forbidden from eating pork).
6. The problem, though, is that historians say there’s no proof for this story.
7. Trump told the story at least once before, at a rally in North Charleston during the election campaign in February last year:
“They were having terrorism problems, just like we do,” Trump said at the rally.
“And he caught 50 terrorists who did tremendous damage and killed many people. And he took the 50 terrorists, and he took 50 men and he dipped 50 bullets in pigs’ blood — you heard that, right? He took 50 bullets, and he dipped them in pigs’ blood. And he had his men load his rifles, and he lined up the 50 people, and they shot 49 of those people. And the 50th person, he said: You go back to your people, and you tell them what happened. And for 25 years, there wasn’t a problem. Okay? 25 years, there wasn’t a problem.”
9. Fact-checking website Snopes reviewed biographies of Pershing, as well as historical accounts from the Philippines at that time.
They found no reference to Pershing ever using pigs blood-soaked bullets or burying rebels with pigs.
10. In fact, Snopes writes, Pershing’s strategies revolved around trying to negotiate with local rebels by writing letters, and threatening violence only when that failed.
The History News Network, a blog affiliated with George Washington University’s Department of History which features posts from historians, did find one account in a 1927 Chicago Tribune article of Pershing sprinkling rebel prisoners with pig’s blood—before letting them go.
Another officer stationed in the Philippines around the same time may have buried Muslim rebels with pigs, Politifact writes, but there is no evidence that Pershing did the same — and no evidence he dipped bullets in pig’s blood in any historical record.
11. Several historians told Politifact the same thing: there is no credible historical evidence to back up the story Trump keeps telling.
“[Pershing] did a lot of what we would call ‘winning hearts and minds’ and embraced reforms which helped end their resistance,” Lance Janda, a military historian at Cameron University, told the website. “He fought too, but only when he had to, and only against tribes or bands that just wouldn’t negotiate with him. He wasn’t solely committed to fighting, as people like Trump who tell the pig blood story imply.”