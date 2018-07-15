 back to top
France Beat Croatia To Win The World Cup

France are the new World Cup champions.

Nidhi Prakash
Nidhi Prakash
Martin Meissner / AP

France beat Croatia on Sunday to become the winners of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The French team is the youngest team to win the World Cup since 1970.

It was Croatia's first time reaching a World Cup final.

The game started with an own goal early on by Croatia’s Mario Mandžukić — something you don't see very often in a World Cup final. But his team then went on to score an actual goal, bringing the score to a tense 1-1.

France broke the tie with a penalty kick goal around the 40-minute mark, which lead to this moment from French player Antoine Griezmann, who broke into a Fortnite dance in celebration.

This dude Griezmann hit the fortnite dance in a World Cup final smh #FRACRO

French player Paul Pogba scored France's 3rd goal in the game's second half, followed by his 19-year-old team mate Kylian Mbappé, who brought the score to 4-1.

Croatia rallied with a goal from Mandžukić soon after, but France saw the game through with a final score of 4-2.

French President Emmanuel Macron cheered on his team's win from the stands.

🏆 #Macron #FRACRO #FRA #CM2018

And President Donald Trump took the opportunity to congratulate France for their win and Russian President Vladimir Putin for hosting the World Cup.

Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever!

