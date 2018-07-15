France Beat Croatia To Win The World Cup

Share On more Share On more

France beat Croatia on Sunday to become the winners of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The French team is the youngest team to win the World Cup since 1970.

It was Croatia's first time reaching a World Cup final.

The game started with an own goal early on by Croatia’s Mario Mandžukić — something you don't see very often in a World Cup final. But his team then went on to score an actual goal, bringing the score to a tense 1-1.



France broke the tie with a penalty kick goal around the 40-minute mark, which lead to this moment from French player Antoine Griezmann, who broke into a Fortnite dance in celebration.