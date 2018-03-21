Sacramento Police Shot And Killed An Unarmed Black Man In His Own Backyard

Police officers in Sacramento shot at Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22-year-old black man, 20 times while he was in his own backyard on Sunday, the Sacramento Police Department said this week. Clark was declared dead at the scene.

"Our officers each fired 10 rounds (20 total). The autopsy report has not been completed, so the information on how many times the individual was struck is unknown," a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



The shooting is being investigated by the police department, along with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the Sacramento City Attorney’s Office, and the city’s Office of Public Safety Accountability.



The two officers at the scene were responding to a call from a neighbor reporting a man breaking car windows and hiding in a backyard.

A sheriff's department helicopter told the officers they had seen the man pick up a toolbar and break the window of a home, according to the police department. They saw Clark in the area and directed the officers to approach him when he was outside the house he shares with his grandparents and siblings.



"Officers entered the front yard and observed the suspect along the side of the residence. The officers gave the suspect commands to stop and show his hands. The suspect immediately fled from the officers and ran towards the back of the home," the department's press release reads.

The department's statement says Clark then turned back around to face the officers and extended something they thought was a gun toward them. They opened fire, "striking the suspect multiple times." They then held their positions for five minutes before trying to resuscitate him.

When asked by city council members on Tuesday about the five-minute delay, police chief Daniel Hahn replied, "that's part of the investigation."

The item Clark was holding was a cell phone — no weapon or toolbar was found at the scene after police conducted a search, just the phone near Clark's body. A cinder block and piece of foil were also found outside a neighbor's shattered glass door.



Clark's aunt, Shernita Crosby, disputed the police department's claim that Clark faced the officers and held an object toward them. She told KTXL he had been shot in the back.



"An innocent black man, going to his grandma and grandpa's house where he lived," Crosby said. "How are you going to explain that? How are you going to justify that?"



Hahn told council members on Tuesday he did not know where Clark was shot.

"The coroner's report is not completed yet and we don't have it," he said. "So I don't know where his injuries are."

Clark's grandparents, who were inside the house along with his sister at the time, told local news outlets they heard gunshots and called 911 but didn't hear anyone shouting commands before that.



His grandmother, Sequita Thompson, told KTXL that officers knocked on her door but didn't tell her until several hours after the shots were fired that her grandson had been killed in the backyard.

"They finally told me hours later that there was a victim dead in the backyard… He was right there, dead. I told the officers, you guys are murderers, murderers," she said.

Thompson told the Sacramento Bee that her grandson and others would often knock on the back window of the house to ask her or her husband to let them in through the garage door, which they use as the main entrance because of their poor mobility and a broken front doorbell.

Clark's family told the Sacramento Bee that the man, whose legal name was Stephan but went by Stephon or Zoe, was a father of two and graduated from Sacramento High School.

"I have to wake up every morning to my kids asking me, 'Where's daddy? Let's go get daddy,'" Salena Manni, Clark's girlfriend, told ABC 10.



The two officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting and the sheriff's department helicopter also captured video footage — all three recordings are required to be released within 30 days of an officer-involved shooting, according to city laws.



A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News that a helicopter was overhead during the shooting and video from it is now with the police department, who will decide when to release it.