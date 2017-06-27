Companies In Europe Are Being Hit By A Massive Ransomware Attack

Businesses in several European countries reported falling victim to a massive ransomware attack on Tuesday.
A screenshot posted by digital security firm Symantec showed a screen with red text reading, "If you see this text, then your files are no longer accessible, because they have been encrypted," and demanding $300 worth of Bitcoin in ransom.
A spokesperson for the security firm told BuzzFeed News the ransomware, known as Petya, is associated with a Bitcoin account which has so far received nine payments. The Symantec spokesperson said that the ransomware functions using the same vulnerabilities as a virus which struck worldwide in May.
Companies in the UK, France, Denmark, and Ukraine reported on Twitter that they had been targeted in Tuesday's attack. The Ukrainian energy national energy distributor and an airport in Kiev were among those affected.
The Ukrainian government posted the following on Twitter in response to the attack.
The Ukrainian central bank said that an "unknown virus" was to blame for the latest attacks, according to Reuters.
Danish shipping company Maersk also released a statement regarding the attacks.
British marketing firm WPP said they had also been targeted.
The attacks come in the wake of May's major ransomware attack, WannaCry, which particularly affected the British National Health Service.
WannaCry infected more than 100,000 organizations in at least 150 countries, according to cybersecurity companies who are observing its spread across the globe.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
CORRECTION
The ransom message posted by demanding $300 worth of Bitcoin
If You Have Windows, Update It Right Now To Keep This Massive Hack Out
https://www.buzzfeed.com/sheerafrenkel/the-biggest-ransomeware-attack-in-history-is-hitting
Did The NHS Leave Hospitals Vulnerable To A Massive Ransomware Attack?
https://www.buzzfeed.com/jamesball/heres-why-its-unlikely-the-nhs-was-deliberately-targeted-in
The NHS Is Starting To Recover From The Huge Ransomware Attack
https://www.buzzfeed.com/laurasilver/nhs-hospitals-have-been-hit-by-a-cyber-attack
Contact Nidhi Prakash at nidhi.prakash@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.