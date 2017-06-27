Companies In Europe Are Being Hit By A Massive Ransomware Attack

Businesses in several European countries reported falling victim to a massive ransomware attack on Tuesday.

A screenshot posted by digital security firm Symantec showed a screen with red text reading, "If you see this text, then your files are no longer accessible, because they have been encrypted," and demanding $300 worth of Bitcoin in ransom.



A spokesperson for the security firm told BuzzFeed News the ransomware, known as Petya, is associated with a Bitcoin account which has so far received nine payments. The Symantec spokesperson said that the ransomware functions using the same vulnerabilities as a virus which struck worldwide in May.

Companies in the UK, France, Denmark, and Ukraine reported on Twitter that they had been targeted in Tuesday's attack. The Ukrainian energy national energy distributor and an airport in Kiev were among those affected.

