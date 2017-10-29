Puerto Rico's Governor Says He Plans To Cancel Whitefish Energy's Contract

The Puerto Rican government plans to cancel its contract with Whitefish Energy, Governor Ricardo Rosselló said during a press conference on Sunday morning.

"We’re invoking that cancellation clause… There’s some work that needs to be finished but I am invoking that cancellation clause."

He said the exact timing of the termination of the contract would be up to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) but he expected the contract to be terminated after "immediate work" is completed.

"I have petitioned the board of PREPA to invoke the cancellation clause so that after the current immediate work that is being done is finished, that contract is no longer available," he said.

The $300 million contract awarded to the small Montana company has been under scrutiny from Congress and FEMA because of its ties to the Trump administration.



Questions have been raised about the company's possible ties to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is from the same Montana town the company is based in. Zinke may have links to Whitefish Energy CEO Andy Techmanski, and Trump campaign donor Joe Colonnetta is also the head of one of Whitefish Energy's major funding backers, The Daily Beast reported.

The process of procuring contracts in the aftermath of the disaster is also under scrutiny after weather.com reported that there was no competitive bidding process. PREPA also bypassed the usual mechanism involving the larger, more experienced American Public Power Association, which helped bring in workers from public utility companies across the U.S. after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma this year.

On Friday, energy regulators launched a probe by the Puerto Rico Energy Commission, a broad investigation into the handling of energy contracts in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The House Committee on Natural Resources is also investigating the Whitefish contract specifically.



“It's interfering with everything and it doesn’t go towards the best interests of the people of Puerto Rico," Rosselló said of the contract on Sunday.



The governor said he is asking PREPA to put in place a trustee in charge of overseeing contract procurements, and that Puerto Rico's Comptroller will investigate the procurement of contracts under emergency conditions, which fast-track the process.



He said the Puerto Rican government will seek mutual aid from New York and Florida energy authorities to help repair the island's power grid.

