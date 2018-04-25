Puerto Rico Wants To Send Thousands Of Inmates To Private Prisons In the US

Puerto Rican civil rights groups and the families of prisoners here are demanding the government stop its plan to send a third of the island’s inmates to prisons on the mainland U.S.

“They’re separating families completely. They’re getting rid of the strongest support and path to rehabilitation that they have,” Madeline Gotay, 60, the mother of two men serving time in a Puerto Rican prison, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

Her sons are at the Bayamon Correctional Complex, about a 45 minute drive from where she lives in Trujillo Alto. She said being able to visit them once a week has been a lifeline for them — and for her — while they’ve been serving time for the past 1o years.

“The only help that they have in the jail is the help that their family gives them, to be able spend time with them one hour per week. There are lots of hugs and kisses. We talk about how everyone in the family is doing, my mother, their sister, all the family news,” Gotay said. “And we talk about how they are doing in jail, emotionally. Definitely it’s the most indispensable part of their rehabilitation. It gives them strength in their hearts.”

Her sons, Freddy Fraticelli Gotay, 34, and Juan Moraza Gotay, 30, are serving 50 years for second-degree murder and 28 years for intent to murder and possession of weapons, respectively.

If her sons were moved away from the island, she said, like most families she knows with loved ones in prison, “I wouldn’t be able in any way go. We would lose them. How would I go to see them? There’s no money, no way to pay for those flights.”

Moving the inmates is part of a series of cost-saving measures outlined in Puerto Rican 2018 fiscal plan, which was approved by the federally-appointed Financial Oversight and Management Board last week. The agency will move 3,200 — about a third of the island’s incarcerated population — to private prisons on the mainland over the next five years. The oversight board has ordered the department to cut $395 million from its budget by 2023.

In a letter released on Wednesday morning, the ACLU of Puerto Rico and 33 lawyers, civil rights professors, social workers, and advocates, said they oppose the move because it would ”substantially affect the process of rehabilitation of inmates and cause anguish and suffering to their families and friends as the ties preserved through their visits will be broken.”

The advocates and lawyers say they believe the move will reduce prisoners’ access to the Puerto Rican court system, and questions what will happen to prisoners if they end up in private prisons in the US and ultimately decide they want to return home upon release.



“Having committed a crime is not an excuse to dispose of people without considering their well-being and that of their relatives,” the letter added.