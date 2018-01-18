Horrific New Details Have Emerged About The Living Conditions Of The Detained California Kids

The parents of 13 children who were rescued on Sunday from their Southern California home have been charged with multiple counts of torture, abuse and false imprisonment, officials announced Thursday.



David and Louise Turpin were arrested after their 17-year-old daughter escaped the home where she said she was held captive with her 12 siblings, who ranged in age from 2 years old to 29 years old, often chained to their beds and left to live in filthy conditions.

"This is severe physical, emotional abuse, there is no way around that," said Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said during a press conference. "This is depraved conduct."

Hestrin said the siblings were "often not released from their chains to go to the bathroom" and were not allowed to shower more than once a year. They were punished with beatings and strangulations, he said.



"One of the reasons for the beatings is if the kids were found to have washed their hands above the wrist area, they were accused of playing in water," he said.



The Riverside Sheriff's department told reporters on Monday that the six minors and seven adult children in the home were so malnourished that police officers initially thought they were all minors.