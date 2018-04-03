An Asheville Police Officer Was Caught On Video Beating A Black Man For Jaywalking

Video footage released by the Asheville, North Carolina, police department on Monday shows an officer repeatedly punching, choking, and using a stun gun on a man after accusing him of jaywalking.



The nine body camera videos, the first of which was obtained by the Asheville Citizen-Times before the rest were released by the city, show Asheville officer Christopher Hickman approaching Johnnie Jermaine Rush on Aug. 24, 2017. Hickman tells him he's jaywalking, and then chases him on foot before punching him, using a stun gun to hit him in the face, and putting him in a chokehold while Rush yells, "I can't breathe, I can't breathe."

"These videos are disturbing, difficult to watch and may not be appropriate for all ages, as they contain violence and profanity," police chief Tammy Hooper, interim city manager Cathy Ball, and the Asheville City Council said in a joint press release on Monday.

"This incident has created a loss of trust within the community, particularly among people of color. The City of Asheville understands that there is substantial work to do to restore the public’s trust," the statement said.

Hickman was suspended the day after the incident, and resigned in January on the day the department planned to fire him, according to the City of Asheville. In March, the Buncombe County District Attorney's office charged him with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury, and communicating threats. All charges against Rush, including impeding traffic, trespassing, and resisting a public officer, were dropped. Charges in 27 other cases in which Hickman was the charging officer were also dropped because they "do not consider him to be a credible State's witness."

The videos begin with Hickman and a trainee officer, Verino Ruggiero, approaching Rush as he leaves a convenience store. The officers are then seen following Rush in their patrol car, where Ruggiero notes that he's still jaywalking, before getting out of the car and telling Rush he broke the law four times, each time he crossed the road.

He says he can either arrest Rush or give him a ticket.

"All I'm trying to do is go home, man, I'm tired. I just got off of work," Rush says.

The two go back and forth on whether or not Ruggiero is harassing Rush. Finally, Ruggiero says, "I asked you to use the crosswalk. Why is that so hard?"

“You’re right,” Rush says. “It’s not, sir. It’s not. I’m sorry. I’m so sorry. You’re right.”