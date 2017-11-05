Mass Shooting Reported At Texas Baptist Church

Multiple people have been shot after a shooter entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to local news reports.



Sherriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that there were "multiple casualties and multiple fatalities", according to the local outlet. The Sheriff's office told BuzzFeed News it could not immediately provide more information. The Wilson County News reported that the shooter had been shot and killed by police.



A spokesperson for the FBI's San Antonio field office, Michelle Lee, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the agency is assisting local law enforcement in Sutherland Springs.

"We should be on the scene shortly. We are responding to provide assistance and there have been reports of multiple injuries and fatalities. We don't have those numbers yet," said Lee.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement about the shooting via Twitter, indicating that the state Department of Public Safety would be responding to the incident. "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon."

