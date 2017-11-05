Mass Shooting Reported At Texas Baptist Church

Multiple people have been shot after a shooter entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to local news reports.
Sherriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that there were "multiple casualties and multiple fatalities", according to the local outlet. The Sheriff's office told BuzzFeed News it could not immediately provide more information. The Wilson County News reported that the shooter had been shot and killed by police.
A spokesperson for the FBI's San Antonio field office, Michelle Lee, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the agency is assisting local law enforcement in Sutherland Springs.
"We should be on the scene shortly. We are responding to provide assistance and there have been reports of multiple injuries and fatalities. We don't have those numbers yet," said Lee.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement about the shooting via Twitter, indicating that the state Department of Public Safety would be responding to the incident. "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon."
In another statement released an hour later, Abbott wrote, "While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act."
President Trump, currently visiting Japan, wrote on Twitter, "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Nidhi Prakash is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York
Contact Nidhi Prakash at nidhi.prakash@buzzfeed.com.
