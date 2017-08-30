Demand For Shelter In Houston Subsides, So Residents Won't Be Sent To Other Cities, Officials Say

Despite Texas cities like Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin building emergency shelters to house thousands of Tropical Storm Harvey evacuees, Houston on Wednesday assured residents there are no plans to send those in need out of the city.



“We greatly appreciate all the offers of shelter assistance from other cities, but currently we have no plans from the city or the main partner, the American Red Cross, to transition individuals into other outlying areas,” Houston city spokesman Marc Eichenbaum told BuzzFeed News.

The need for shelter assistance "crested" in Houston as Harvey moved away from the city Wednesday morning and some waters began to recede, Eichenbaum said.

“This is natural as you have individuals in shelters who are there because their houses are uninhabitable,” he said. ”And you have other people whose houses were threatened and they needed to escape the elements and now, as the storm has passed, some are finding that their houses are safe to return to, or the need to be sheltered from the elements is no longer an issue.”

On Sunday and Monday, Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center, took in almost twice its capacity of 5,000 people. As of Wednesday, that number has dropped to around 8,000, Eichenbaum said, and people are now being sent to other centers with more space, including the the NRG Center, a mega-shelter with a capacity of 10,000 that opened Tuesday night in the south side of the city.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday the center has been holding between 600 and 1300 evacuees since it opened.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005, the first wave of buses carrying evacuees out of the city arrived in Houston, Austin, and Dallas on Sept. 1, nine days after the storm began. Four days later, 66,000 New Orleans residents had been evacuated from the city by bus or plane, according to the US Department of Transportation.

Despite the reassurances in Houston, other city officials said they would remain on standby and were prepared to take in large influxes of evacuees if needed.

In Dallas, the majority of rows and rows of beds — 5,000 in total — at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center were empty. By 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, just 277 people had checked into the center.

