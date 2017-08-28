Family Of Six Washed Away In A Van While Trying To Escape Rising Floodwaters

Four children and their elderly great-grandparents were swept away in a van while trying to escape rising floodwaters in Houston on Sunday, a family member told BuzzFeed News.

The four children and their great-grandparents were trying to make the journey from their home to another family member's home when they were caught in floodwaters at the intersection of Green River Drive and John Ralston Road, Ashley Hiser-Jackson, a California-based relative, told BuzzFeed News.

The four children were identified by Hiser-Jackson as Devy Saldivar, 16; Dominic Saldivar, 14; Daisy Saldivar, 6; and Xavier Saldivar, 8. Their great-grandparents were identified as Manuel and Belia Saldivar, 84 and 81 years old.

Hiser-Jackson has been in touch with her family in Houston, she said, who told her that one of the elderly couple's sons was on his way to meet them and take them to his house when they were swept away.

"They haven't located the bodies, but from what my aunt has said, the car is still in the water. I don't know if the uncle who went to go get them saw the van get swept away. But where the vehicle is, there’s no way to get to it, unfortunately."



Local TV station KHOU 11 reported that a man driving the van was able to escape before it sank by holding onto a tree branch. Witnesses told the station that emergency crews in the area were not able to reach the van in time to rescue the six inside.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, as the waters in Houston continued to rise, 16-year-old Devy Saldivar wrote on Facebook, "no sleep & anxiety , please let this pass sooner."

