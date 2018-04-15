 back to top
Barbara Bush Is Sick And Won't Seek Further Treatment

The former first lady has been hospitalized several times in the past year.

Nidhi Prakash
Former first lady Barbara Bush, whose health has been in decline for several months, won't seek further treatment and will instead "focus on comfort care," a spokesperson said on Sunday.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," said Jim McGrath, spokesperson for Barbara and George H. W. Bush, in a statement.

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the health of former First Lady Barbara Bush.
Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the health of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Bush has been in and out of hospitals several times in the past year, including a hospitalization in January last year for bronchitis.

