Barbara Bush Is Sick And Won't Seek Further Treatment

Former first lady Barbara Bush, whose health has been in decline for several months, won't seek further treatment and will instead "focus on comfort care," a spokesperson said on Sunday.
"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," said Jim McGrath, spokesperson for Barbara and George H. W. Bush, in a statement.
Bush has been in and out of hospitals several times in the past year, including a hospitalization in January last year for bronchitis.
