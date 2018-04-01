A Caravan Of Immigrants Is Heading To The US. Trump Says He'll Take It Out On DREAMers.

"Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW," the president tweeted Sunday. "NO MORE DACA DEAL!"

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, President Trump said he does not support reaching an agreement on DACA, called for Republicans to "pass tough laws NOW," and threatened to leave the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In his tweets, Trump said, "Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!" He also tweeted that Mexican authorities "laugh at our dumb immigration laws," and threatened to "stop their cash cow, NAFTA" if they don't do more to stop immigrants from entering the US through Mexico. "NEED WALL!" he added.

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!

The tweets, which referenced "caravans coming," came minutes after Fox & Friends aired a segment about a group of Central Americans traveling through Mexico, aiming to cross the border to the United States. The group has received widespread attention through reports from BuzzFeed News' Adolfo Flores as he travels with the group as it heads north through Mexico toward the border.

I’m traveling with a caravan of about 1,200 mostly Central American migrants traveling through Mexico. The group is being organized by Pueblos Sin Fronteras. It’s shaping up to be the largest one they’ve ever had. Here’s a clip from yesterday. https://t.co/9hQt6fb3Wv

In his tweets, Trump added that he thinks "these big flows of people" are "trying to take advantage of DACA."



These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!

The people traveling as part of the caravan — most of whom are from Honduras — would not be eligible for DACA, which applies specifically to people who entered the US as minors and have lived here continuously since 2007.



Many of the people in the group — which is led organized by a volunteer organization called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders — are traveling to the US to seek asylum, organizers told BuzzFeed News, which means they are seeking refugee status as a result of unsafe living conditions in their home countries. Leaders of the caravan said Trump had only his own policies to blame for the flight of so many people toward the United States. “If this caravan bothers him then it also bothers me that he supported people like Juan Orlando (Hernandez, the president of Honduras,) who oppresses the people, destroys the economy of the country, and creates a humanitarian crisis," Irineo Mujica, Pueblos Sin Fronteras' director, told BuzzFeed News. "We didn’t create that humanitarian crisis. They want to stop the humanitarian crisis how? Stopping these people? The crisis is in Honduras, and he was part of the chaos that occurred in the country.”

My first dispatch while on the trail with hundreds of Central Americans who have boldly crossed immigration check points, military bases, & police in a desperate, sometimes chaotic march toward the US https://t.co/cf2rnzbp3n

Before he attended an Easter Sunday church service in Palm Beach, Florida, reporters asked Trump what he meant by "NO MORE DACA DEAL!" "Mexico has got to help us at the border. And a lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA, and we're going to have to really see," he said. "They had a great chance. The Democrats blew it. They had a great, great chance but we'll have to take a look — because Mexico has got to help us at the border. They flow right through Mexico. They send them into the United States. It can't happen that way anymore." Mexican officials pushed back, with Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray tweeting a response.

Every day Mexico and the US work together on migration throughout the region. Facts clearly reflect this. An inaccurate news report should not serve to question this strong cooperation. Upholding human dignity and rights is not at odds with the rule of law. Happy Easter.

According to government data, Mexican authorities have deported more than 420,000 Central Americans since the 2014 implementation of the Southern Border Program, meant to stem the flow of migrants through Mexico.

Mexican politicians who are competing in Mexico's July presidential election seemed unintimidated by Trump's tweets. During his first official campaign speech on Sunday, Mexican presidential frontrunner Andrés Manuel López Obrador reacted to Trump, saying that walls and violence would not solve the root causes of migration: "We do not discard the possibility of convincing Donald Trump that his foreign policy is mistaken, and in particular, of his derogatory attitude toward Mexicans." The candidate running second in most opinion polls, Ricardo Anaya, sounded a similar line, according to Milenio, a national news outlet. "Mexico has to assume a dignified and firm posture in the face of threats made by US President Donald Trump," Anaya was quoted as saying.





