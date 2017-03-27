You Can Now Use Siri To Control Apple Watch Apps

Apple is finally opening up its intelligent personal assistant on the Apple Watch to developers. Tucked away in the latest software update for Apple Watch, watchOS 3.2, are new third-party capabilities for Siri, which brings even more functionality to Apple’s smallest screen. The update is available now.



Google Now on Android phones, Cortana on the Windows Phone, and Alexa on Amazon Echo allowed third-party services long before Siri. Apple’s “intelligent personal assistant” did not support app integrations until last September, with the release of iOS 10 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod – but Siri on watchOS remained limited to opening apps or performing tasks for the smartwatch’s built-in apps, like Clock, Workout, Phone, and Messages.



Before the update, you could say “Siri, send a message to Bae,” but you couldn’t say “Siri, send a WhatsApp message to Bae,” in which case Siri would simply offer to launch WhatsApp on your iPhone for you. With the new update, third party app developers will be able to integrate Siri on the watch, but only for fitness, payments, ride-hailing, and messaging.

Since launching third-party “extensions” in iOS 8, Apple’s mobile platforms have been increasingly open to developers. But Siri remains significantly more restricted than its Android, Microsoft, and Amazon counterparts, despite its headstart.

Siri launched in October 2011 and was followed by Google Now in July 2012, and, finally, Alexa and Cortana in 2014. Google’s artificial intelligence software, renamed to “Google Assistant,” can be found on iPhones in the cross-platform Allo app, in the company’s new smart speaker Google Home, in Android Wear smartwatches, and, now, just about any device running the latest version of the Android software. Amazon’s Alexa, on the other hand, was found in nearly every gadget under the Las Vegas sun at this year’s CES. It’s clear that Apple’s Siri needs to work with more services in more places if it hopes to keep up with its competition in the space.