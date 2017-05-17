Sections

Tech

Would You Let Your Bae See Your Entire Photo Library?

What about your texts and email?

Posted on
Nicole Nguyen
Nicole Nguyen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Google just announced a new Photos feature called "Shared libraries" that lets users share *all* of their photos with an entrusted person.

You can narrow down what you share by only including photos from a specific date, or photos only of a specific person (the app has face recognition) – but the core purpose of the feature raises the question: how many of you would dare to automatically share ALL of your photos, past and future, with your partner/spouse? Google Photos does, after all, have an auto-upload feature, which means you'd be sharing every. photo. you. take.
Google

You can narrow down what you share by only including photos from a specific date, or photos only of a specific person (the app has face recognition) – but the core purpose of the feature raises the question: how many of you would dare to automatically share ALL of your photos, past and future, with your partner/spouse? Google Photos does, after all, have an auto-upload feature, which means you'd be sharing every. photo. you. take.

  1. So: Would you share your photo library with your partner?

  1. What about all of your emails?

  1. How about text messages?

Google / Emojipedia

Nicole Nguyen covers products and personal technology for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@buzzfeed.com.

