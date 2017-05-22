This Is The Waterproof, Bass-Bumping Bluetooth Speaker You Want

The Wonderboom was made for head bangers.
The Wonderboom will save itself in bodies of water.
The JBL Flip 4’s controls are easier to understand than the Wonderboom’s.
The JBL Flip 4 can be connected to multiple Flips, and has an app that makes multi-speaker pairing easy.
Despite a few drawbacks, the Wonderboom turned out to be the better speaker overall.
Nicole Nguyen covers products and personal technology for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.