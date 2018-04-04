People Couldn’t Log In To Tinder To Cancel Their Dates Because Of Facebook

On Wednesday, users of the dating app Tinder noticed that its Facebook log-in was broken, preventing them from accessing their accounts.
Some were unable to cancel dates because of the bug.
Some just… gave up.
While others were already imagining a Tinder-free dystopia.
Users also claimed that their Tinder matches were deleted.
Here’s what went wrong.
When logging into Tinder using Facebook, you get a prompt that says the app “requires you provide additional Facebook permissions in order to create or use a Tinder account.”
“This information is used to create fuller profiles, verify authenticity and provide support,” the pop-up reads. After pressing “Ask Me,” the app directs you to Facebook’s site to log in. Tinder then asks you to hand over “relationship interests, work history, and education history” from Facebook. Once you tap “Continue” in the Facebook app, you’re taken back to the Tinder app, where you will either see a loading “Logging In” icon or an error.
Tinder did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the “log-in loop” may be a result of Facebook’s recent update to the way third-party apps, like Tinder, can access Facebook data.
In a new blog post on Wednesday, Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer wrote, “Starting today, Facebook will need to approve all apps that request access to information such as check-ins, likes, photos, posts, videos, events and groups.” Facebook’s data access changes are a response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed that a data firm had collected data from 87 million Facebook users without their consent.
Tinder gives users the option to log in with Facebook, and sync their Facebook pictures with their dating profile. Facebook is now requiring apps to “agree to strict requirements before they can access this data.”
Tinder tweeted, “A technical issue is preventing users from logging into Tinder. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to have everyone swiping again soon. In a statement provided to the Verge, Facebook said, "This was part of the changes that we announced today, and we are working with Tinder to address this issue."
At the time of publication, it appears the app’s Facebook log-in has been fixed. But if you’re still stuck in an endless authentication loop, try logging into the desktop website, tinder.com.
