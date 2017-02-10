This Fancy Chromebook Has a Touchscreen, Stylus, And A Price You Can Actually Afford

Samsung / Buzzfeed News

It’s a laptop! It’s a tablet! It has a stylus! You can fold it backwards! You can draw on it! The Samsung Chromebook Pro and Plus aren’t your kid brother’s classroom Chromebooks. Google is adding new premium options to its low-cost laptop line: two Samsung-branded hybrid computer-tablets (what gadget p33ps call “convertibles”) with styluses built-in.

The devices are clearly aimed at customers who are interested in Microsoft’s Surface Pro (between $699-$1,049) or Apple’s iPad Pro tablets ($599-$929), but who aren’t keen on those products’ hefty price tags. The Chromebook Pro is now Google’s most high-end Chromebook offering — and it costs just $549, while the Chromebook Plus is priced at $449.

What’s unique about the devices aren’t just that they’re ~fancier~ than Chromebooks past – it’s that the laptops can run Android apps for phones and tablets. All of them. Google is hoping that opening its Chromebooks to the over two million touchscreen-friendly games and mobile apps available in its Play Store will give its lightweight laptops even more of an edge over other devices.

I’ve been letting my MacBook Air collect dust for two weeks while testing out a pre-production version of the new Chromebook Pro, the faster and more powerful of the two. It’s available at the end of April with no specific release date set. I found the Pro to be impressively versatile. It was sufficient at most of my work computer tasks (namely messaging my boss, writing reviews like this one, and reading articles). The other bells and whistles, like the stylus and touchscreen, were non-essential, but worked well when I needed them.