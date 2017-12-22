 back to top
I Can't Stop Thinking About This Picture Of Amazon's CEO

$100 billion makes you very, um, swole apparently.

Nicole Nguyen
There's a photo I really want to forget about but can't.

It's the one of Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos cosplaying as Jason Statham.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Jk! It's the real him! Amazon's revenue wasn't the only thing that got, uh, big this year.

"Swole Jeff Bezos" surfaced all the way back on July 13 — but I...still...feel...uncomfortable...

Bezos was in Idaho for an annual gathering of rich and powerful people. He strolled in wearing a polo that could barely contain his biceps, topped by a lightweight puffer vest.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The gathering is known as the invite-only Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference.

SOMEHOW, *this* person from from the same event in 2014...

Scott Olson / Getty Images

...as well as this person in 2013...

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

...along with this human from 2016 (just last year!)...

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
... Are. The. Same. Man.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Idk. Maybe that $100 billion net worth has something to do with it.

Before AWS. After AWS.
0operator @sadoperator

Before AWS. After AWS.

In 2017, Jeff Bezos's bicep also controlled a giant robot exoskeleton.

I just got to pilot an awesome (and huge) robot thanks to Hankook Mirae Technology. Nice! #MARS2017
Jeff Bezos @JeffBezos

I just got to pilot an awesome (and huge) robot thanks to Hankook Mirae Technology. Nice! #MARS2017

It also smashed a champagne bottle to celebrate its new wind farm.

Instagram: @jeffbezos

Perhaps Amazon's monopoly over e-commerce isn't the only thing to be concerned about.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Anyway. Looking forward to 2018 and forgetting about all this.

Happy to see Jeff Bezos has taken his rightful place among America's favorite bald daddies
Avery Hartmans @averyhartmans

Happy to see Jeff Bezos has taken his rightful place among America's favorite bald daddies

Nicole Nguyen covers products and personal technology for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

