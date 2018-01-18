 back to top
How To Turn Off Instagram's New Active Status Feature

Some people are creeped out by a new Instagram feature that shows the last time you used the app.

Nicole Nguyen
Instagram has a new feature that tells everybody when you're "active" (read: using the app to lurk on frenemies).

Nurphoto / Getty Images

The status shows up in Instagram direct messages, underneath the usernames of people you chatted with or recently tagged in Stories.

You'll also see "Seen" and "Typing..." underneath messages now. 😱 Your active status isn't visible to everyone. Only people you direct message *and* follow will see when you were last using Instagram. If you have a public account, and someone who doesn't follow you sends you a DM, they won't be able to see your active status.
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

Your active status isn’t visible to everyone. Only people you direct message *and* follow will see when you were last using Instagram. If you have a public account, and someone who doesn’t follow you sends you a DM, they won’t be able to see your active status.

Some people are MAD about it.

LOL NO INSTAGRAM HAS ADDED AN ACTIVE THING? Pls no instagram is my safe place where nobody needs to know im active
AshleyMarie 🇬🇧🇨🇾 @AshleeeyMaarie

LOL NO INSTAGRAM HAS ADDED AN ACTIVE THING? Pls no instagram is my safe place where nobody needs to know im active

omg instagram now tells you who is active and when they were last active. can we just stop making things so freaking stalker friendly...EEK
cat @catrific

omg instagram now tells you who is active and when they were last active. can we just stop making things so freaking stalker friendly...EEK

Well, thankfully, you can turn that active status on Instagram *off* (because how else are you supposed to ignore messages??).

Here's how to do it: First, tap the bottom-right profile icon.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

Then, go into the app's settings.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

On iOS devices, you'll see a settings gear in the top right corner. On Android, there's an ellipsis.

Scroll down to "Show Activity Status" and slide the toggle to turn it off.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

You'll notice you won't be able to see other users' active statuses anymore, either.

If people can't lurk on you, you can't lurk on them. A small price to pay for a little bit o' privacy, IMO.
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

This new Instagram feature is similar to Facebook Messenger's equally rude Active feature — which, BTW, you can also turn off.

(Reminder: Instagram is owned by Facebook.)
Hoch Zwei / Getty Images

Open the Messenger app and go to the People tab on the bottom left.

Then, at the top, select Active.

Next to your profile pic and name is a toggle. Slide to hide!!

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

~Voila~

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

✌️ That's all for now, folks! ✌️

Nicole Nguyen covers products and personal technology for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

