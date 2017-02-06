Here’s How To Make Your Facebook News Feed Less Miserable

3. If you want to see more stuff from people and pages you actually like, generally.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

The See First feature is the best way to tell Facebook what you actually want look at in your news feed. It’s also a great way to point the site’s algorithms to high-quality content from friends, public pages, and news organizations you trust.

From a desktop computer, you can mark someone as See First on their page, on the bottom right corner of their cover photo. On mobile, from their profile tap Following and then See First. You can mark a page (like BuzzFeed News’s or Beyoncé’s) by clicking on Following and then See First. You’re limited to 30 people or pages. And, no, they won’t be notified that you’re ~really into~ their posts.

Posts from those people or pages will appear first, before anything else in your News Feed. On desktop, manage these by going to your news feed and on the left column, hover your mouse over the ellipses next to News Feed and click Edit preferences, then Prioritize who to see first.