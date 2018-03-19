You Should Really Look At Your Facebook Third-Party App Settings Right Now

According to reports by the New York Times and the Observer, the research firm Cambridge Analytica procured personal data from as many as 50 million Facebook users, and used that data as part of its work on President Trump’s 2016 campaign. Though Facebook claims Cambridge Analytica and its associates broke the rules in retaining and using this data, this wasn’t a breach as we typically think of them: The Times reported that 270,000 of those users willingly gave over their info when they signed up for a personality quiz app.



Developers can request to see your relationship status, education history, and religious and political beliefs, among many other data points, but only if you allow them. For example, I had unknowingly shared all of my Facebook photos and photos tagged of me with TripAdvisor. A hiking app called AllTrails could see all of the timeline posts, while Waze had access to my custom friend lists (including one named “Frenemies”). In any case, now would be a good time to revisit the third-party apps you’ve granted permission to access your Facebook data and review — and maybe revoke — some of the info you’re sharing.

Go to Facebook’s App Settings page.

Strangely, you won’t find Facebook’s third-party app permissions in privacy settings. You’ll need to go to the App Settings page (which can be accessed directly here).

Alternatively, on the desktop interface, click the downward arrow in the top-right corner and select Settings. Then select Apps from the menu. On the apps page, you’ll see all the apps where you’ve logged into Facebook. On mobile, tap the menu bar (bottom-right for iOS, top-right for Android), and select Settings > Account Settings > Apps > Logged in with Facebook.

