How To De-Authorize All Of Those Twitter Apps You Forgot About

Earlier this morning, hackers took over hundreds of Twitter accounts and posted a message in Turkish that included swastikas and a “NaziHolland” hashtag. BBC North America, Reuters Japan, Nike Spain, and Duke University’s Twitter accounts were some of the targets.

A statement from Twitter revealed that the source of the hack was a third party app. The company claims users don’t need to take any action, but now might be a good time to review which apps you’ve authenticated with your Twitter login details and revoke apps that you no longer use.