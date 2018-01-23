Here's How To Add GIFs To Your Instagram Story

"GIF stickers" are now a thing you can add to your Instagram stories.
I originally thought Instagram was finally letting people post regular GIFs to their feed, but no, it's just premade GIF...stickers...
Advertisement
First, make sure you have the latest version (29) of the app.
After selecting a photo or video to add to your Story, tap the Stickers icon.
You should see a new option for "GIF."
There, you can search for terms like "snow," "faces," "Kardashian," "sup," "pizza," etc.
The GIF stickers look something like this.
Advertisement
By pressing down and holding the GIF sticker, you can pin it, too.
Now, if you want to post *actual* GIFs on Instagram, there are a couple of apps that can help you do that.
On Giphy.com, click on any GIF and select the Instagram share button, then enter your email address.
Then, you'll get an .mp4 movie file in your inbox. You can download the file to your Camera Roll and upload it to Instagram.
Advertisement
GIFVid ($1) is an iOS app that can convert GIFs to video files on your phone.
GIF to Video is essentially the same app for Android.
iPhone users can also turn their Live Photos into GIFs or movies using an app called Lively.
Video: I Make GIFs For A Living
youtube.com
Nicole Nguyen covers products and personal technology for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.