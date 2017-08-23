The Galaxy Note Is Back And Samsung Swears Its Battery Is Safe

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

The Korean tech conglomerate debuted its newest device, the Note 8, a follow-up to last year’s Note 7, on Wednesday.

In many ways, the Note 8 is the Note 7 that never was. The newer model has the same pressure-sensitive S-Pen, the same water-resistance rating, and a similarly curved-edge screen. Its two key changes are that its battery has slightly less capacity, which poses less of an explosion risk, and it now has a dual-camera system that rivals that of the iPhone 7 Plus.

I got an early hands-on with the new Note 8 — and here’s what you need to know.