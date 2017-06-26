The public beta of iOS 11 — the software that powers Apple's iPhone and iPad — went live today, ahead of a wide release this fall. It's full of new features, including a new GIF-esque Loop mode in pictures, person-to-person Apple Pay within iMessage, a new male voice for Siri, photos that take up less space on your device, a redesigned Control Center, and a Do Not Disturb While Driving mode.



The biggest changes, though, are coming to the iPad. A new Files app that organizes local and cloud files, drag-and-drop capabilities, a new built-in document scanner, and the ability to instantly create a note from the lock screen are just some of the bevy of tablet-centric improvements on their way.



We got our hands on the public beta, and here are some of our favorite updates in action.







Note: You can sign up to participate in Apple's iOS 11 public beta here. But before you do, be sure to back up your device.* Public betas are intended for early adopters and can sometimes be a little rough around the edges.

*Plug the iPhone into your computer and open iTunes. Under Backups, select This computer, then click Back Up Now. Or, you can go into Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > turn iCloud Backup to on.

