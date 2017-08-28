-
1. Would you rather...Lick whipped cream off of Pettigrew's toes?Or off of Hagrid's butt?
10 "Would You Rather" Sex Questions That'll Make Harry Potter Fans Very Uneasy
1. Would you rather...
Lick whipped cream off of Pettigrew's toes?
Or off of Hagrid's butt?
2. Would you rather...Give up sex for a year?Or have sex with Voldemort?
2. Would you rather...
Give up sex for a year?
Or have sex with Voldemort?
3. Would you rather...Do hand stuff with Snape?Or mouth stuff with Dumbledore?
3. Would you rather...
Do hand stuff with Snape?
Or mouth stuff with Dumbledore?
4. Would you rather...Hook up with Umbridge for a month straight?Or a random death eater?
4. Would you rather...
Hook up with Umbridge for a month straight?
Or a random death eater?
5. Would you rather...Have phone sex with Kreacher?Or Aragog?
5. Would you rather...
Have phone sex with Kreacher?
Or Aragog?
6. Would you rather...Eat sushi off of Slughorn's bare body?Or Professor Quirrell's?
6. Would you rather...
Eat sushi off of Slughorn's bare body?
Or Professor Quirrell's?
7. Would you rather...Get an intimate massage from Professor McGonagall?Or Professor Trelawney?
7. Would you rather...
Get an intimate massage from Professor McGonagall?
Or Professor Trelawney?
8. Would you rather...Have a one-night stand with Bellatrix?Or with Rita Skeeter?
8. Would you rather...
Have a one-night stand with Bellatrix?
Or with Rita Skeeter?
9. Would you rather...Have a passionate love affair with Uncle Vernon?Or Aunt Petunia?
9. Would you rather...
Have a passionate love affair with Uncle Vernon?
Or Aunt Petunia?
10. Would you rather...Watch Hagrid get it on with Madame Maxime for the rest of your life?Or watch Arthur and Molly do the nasty forever?
10. Would you rather...
Watch Hagrid get it on with Madame Maxime for the rest of your life?
Or watch Arthur and Molly do the nasty forever?