10 "Would You Rather" Sex Questions That'll Make Harry Potter Fans Very Uneasy

Sexpecto Patronum!

Nicole Martinez
Nicole Martinez
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Would you rather...
  1. Lick whipped cream off of Pettigrew's toes?
     
    Lick whipped cream off of Pettigrew's toes?
  2. Or off of Hagrid's butt?
     
    Or off of Hagrid's butt?
2. Would you rather...
  1. Give up sex for a year?
     
    Give up sex for a year?
  2. Or have sex with Voldemort?
     
    Or have sex with Voldemort?
3. Would you rather...
  1. Do hand stuff with Snape?
     
    Do hand stuff with Snape?
  2. Or mouth stuff with Dumbledore?
     
    Or mouth stuff with Dumbledore?
4. Would you rather...
  1. Hook up with Umbridge for a month straight?
     
    Hook up with Umbridge for a month straight?
  2. Or a random death eater?
     
    Or a random death eater?
5. Would you rather...
  1. Have phone sex with Kreacher?
     
    Have phone sex with Kreacher?
  2. Or Aragog?
     
    Or Aragog?
6. Would you rather...
  1. Eat sushi off of Slughorn's bare body?
     
    Eat sushi off of Slughorn's bare body?
  2. Or Professor Quirrell's?
     
    Or Professor Quirrell's?
7. Would you rather...
  1. Get an intimate massage from Professor McGonagall?
     
    Get an intimate massage from Professor McGonagall?
  2. Or Professor Trelawney?
     
    Or Professor Trelawney?
8. Would you rather...
  1. Have a one-night stand with Bellatrix?
     
    Have a one-night stand with Bellatrix?
  2. Or with Rita Skeeter?
     
    Or with Rita Skeeter?
9. Would you rather...
  1. Have a passionate love affair with Uncle Vernon?
     
    Have a passionate love affair with Uncle Vernon?
  2. Or Aunt Petunia?
     
    Or Aunt Petunia?
10. Would you rather...
  1. Watch Hagrid get it on with Madame Maxime for the rest of your life?
     
    Watch Hagrid get it on with Madame Maxime for the rest of your life?
  2. Or watch Arthur and Molly do the nasty forever?
     
    Or watch Arthur and Molly do the nasty forever?
