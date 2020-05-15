News O'Clock: The Other Plague & A TikTok Quest For Martinelli’s

It's Friday, and the White House’s coronavirus test of choice is a bit dodgy, per the FDA...

Um, TikTok teens might be messing with us with this bottle-biting trend — we investigate. Also you might be still sending GrubHub money, even if you call your local restaurant.

And we talk to the FAO’s Keith Cressman about why swarms of locusts could become the next plague we have to worry about.

