2 Recipes That Prove Chocolate Morsels’ Versatility

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsel Pumpkin Bread
'Tis the season for brown butter and pumpkin. This seasonal bread is made with LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin Puree and studded with NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels. It's then covered with a rich chocolate ganache made with more NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Morsels and NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk. What more could a dessert lover ask for?
INGREDIENTS
BREAD
2 large eggs
15 oz. LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin Puree
¾ cup butter, cubed
1 cup granulated sugar
½ dark brown sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 teaspoons pumpkin spice
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1½ cups all purpose flour
½ cup NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
GANACHE
1 cup NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Morsels
1/2 cup NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
2 tablespoons butter, cubed, room temp
PREPARATION
1. Preheat your oven to 350ºF, spray a 9”x5” loaf pan with non-stick spray and set it aside.
2. To make brown butter, place a medium skillet on medium heat. Once heated, add your butter and move it around until melted using a spatula or whisk. The butter will begin to foam and brown specks will begin to appear. Keep a close eye on your butter once this happens because it can quickly burn. This will take around 3–5 minutes, depending on your heat.
3. Once your butter has a nutty aroma and golden color, place it in a heatproof bowl and set it aside to cool. Let it cool for 15–20 minutes, until it’s at room temperature.
4. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin Puree, brown butter, NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk, sugars, and vanilla extract until fully combined.
5. Combine the pumpkin spice, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and flour in another bowl. Once that’s combined, slowly incorporate your mixture of wet ingredients. Mix until there are no visible lumps and all the flour is combined. Then use a spatula to fold in your NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels.
6. Place the batter in your prepared pan and bake for 40–45 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean or the bread slightly cracks in the center. Once baked, allow the pumpkin bread to cool completely for at least an hour before unmolding it.
7. While your bread is cooling, make the ganache. Place your Nestle Toll House Morsels in a heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan on medium heat, bring the NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk to a boil. Pour the hot NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk over the chips and let it stand without mixing for about 30–60 seconds, place plastic wrap or a lid on your bowl to conserve the heat.
8. Using a spatula, vigorously mix the chips and the evaporated cream until they begin to come together. Gradually add your butter to the chips. Mix until you have a smooth ganache. This should take 3–5 minutes.
9. Un-mold the pumpkin bread and place it over a sheet tray lined with a wire rack. Pour the ganache over the pumpkin bread and let cool for 20–30 minutes in the fridge. Once cool, cut into desired slices and enjoy!
NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® No-Bake Chocolate Cream Pie
NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels, and chocolate cookie crumbs come together to make a simple, no-bake chocolate pie. Top it with whipped cream and more NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Morsels for added scrumptious-ness.
INGREDIENTS
CRUST
2½ cups chocolate graham crackers, finely crushed
1 stick butter, melted
1 teaspoon salt
FILLING
2 cups NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
1 cup NESTLÉ® CARNATION® EVAPORATED MILK
4 tablespoons of butter, cubed, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
WHIPPED CREAM
1 cup heavy cream
¼ cup powdered sugar
½ cup NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
PREPARATION
1. In a medium bowl, combine the crushed chocolate graham cookies, butter, and salt. Mix until a wet sand texture forms, place your mixture in a 9” pie plate. Press on it to get a smooth surface and to get the mixture to go up the sides of the pie plate. Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
2. While the crust is chilling, place the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels in a heatproof dish. In a small saucepan, heat the NESTLÉ® CARNATION® EVAPORATED MILK to a boil.
3. Pour the NESTLÉ® CARNATION® EVAPORATED MILK over the chips and let stand for 30–60 seconds, place plastic wrap or a lid on your bowl to conserve the heat.
4. Then slowly add the butter until it’s combined and the ganache has a glossy and thick consistency. Finally, mix in the vanilla extract.
5. Pour the chocolate filling into the chocolate crust and let set in the fridge, for at least two hours or preferably overnight.
6. When ready to serve the chocolate pie, prepare the whipped cream. In a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, combine the heavy cream and powdered sugar on medium speed for about 3–5 minutes, until soft peaks begin to form. Then fold in the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels. Top your chocolate pie with the whipped cream and enjoy!