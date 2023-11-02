2 Recipes That Prove Chocolate Morsels’ Versatility

PREPARATION

1. Preheat your oven to 350ºF, spray a 9”x5” loaf pan with non-stick spray and set it aside.

2. To make brown butter, place a medium skillet on medium heat. Once heated, add your butter and move it around until melted using a spatula or whisk. The butter will begin to foam and brown specks will begin to appear. Keep a close eye on your butter once this happens because it can quickly burn. This will take around 3–5 minutes, depending on your heat.

3. Once your butter has a nutty aroma and golden color, place it in a heatproof bowl and set it aside to cool. Let it cool for 15–20 minutes, until it’s at room temperature.

4. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin Puree, brown butter, NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk, sugars, and vanilla extract until fully combined.

5. Combine the pumpkin spice, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and flour in another bowl. Once that’s combined, slowly incorporate your mixture of wet ingredients. Mix until there are no visible lumps and all the flour is combined. Then use a spatula to fold in your NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels.

6. Place the batter in your prepared pan and bake for 40–45 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean or the bread slightly cracks in the center. Once baked, allow the pumpkin bread to cool completely for at least an hour before unmolding it.

7. While your bread is cooling, make the ganache. Place your Nestle Toll House Morsels in a heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan on medium heat, bring the NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk to a boil. Pour the hot NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk over the chips and let it stand without mixing for about 30–60 seconds, place plastic wrap or a lid on your bowl to conserve the heat.

8. Using a spatula, vigorously mix the chips and the evaporated cream until they begin to come together. Gradually add your butter to the chips. Mix until you have a smooth ganache. This should take 3–5 minutes.

9. Un-mold the pumpkin bread and place it over a sheet tray lined with a wire rack. Pour the ganache over the pumpkin bread and let cool for 20–30 minutes in the fridge. Once cool, cut into desired slices and enjoy!