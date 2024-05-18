39 Products To Update Your Kitchen For Under $50, Seriously

1. A set of shelf bins to keep things organized, so you know exactly what's in your fridge, what needs to be eaten, and what needs to be tossed. Expiration dates are real, people!
The set includes: two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for to clean up a cluttered fridge! My fruit and veggies normally get hidden behind bulkier items and spoil before found again, so it's also saving money by being a little more tidy! The containers are the perfect size to slide right onto each shelf and fit differently sized items nicely. I especially love the can holder, goodBYE soda boxes!!!!" —tiredbiscuit
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $37.49.
2. A teabag organizer because all your teas are currently taking up a ridiculous amount of cabinet or pantry space in their half-full boxes, or worse, are scrambled in a random container. Each drawer is removable and fits 15 teabags, which means this can hold 90 teas total, and you won't have to wonder if you still have a few bags of your favorite Bigelow tea to drink.
Promising review: "This is the perfect addition to my new kitchen to get my many teas off the counter and out of sight, yet easily accessible. It’s sturdy plastic and fit exactly between the two trims on the inside of my cabinet. The back is flat so I purchased the 3M double-sided tape and voilà! The description says it holds 90 tea packets but it’s more suitable to 72, 12 in each of the six bins. My cabinet doors are 'self-closing' so there is no worry of the bins not staying in place." —2Bounders
Get it from Amazon for $10.10+ (available in three colors).
3. Matte-steel cabinet pulls, so you can get rid of those typical new-build or apartment knobs that everyone has and add a modernized style to your kitchen. And switching them out couldn't be simpler: you just need a screwdriver!
Make sure to measure the distance between the screw holes in your cabinets before ordering so you know they'll fit! Check out the brand's store page for more sizes and styles.
Promising review: "Perfect! They were exactly what I was going for! Great quality, very durable, and actually have some weight to them. Great purchase for replacing all of the hardware in my kitchen and bathroom for the camper I am remodeling. Definitely would recommend, especially at such an amazing price. Great value for great quality!" —Summertime
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in quantities one through 60 and in seven colors).
4. A fruit and veggie hammock to help you use that empty under-cabinet space to display your produce in style *and* within your line of sight, so you can remember to eat it. Seriously, you might even start offering fruit and veggies to guests, just to hear them rave about its cuteness!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has one of these, and here's what she has to say: "I recently picked up this macrame basket (in the Cactus shade) and *highly* recommend it if you're looking to add a cozy touch to your kitchen. As someone with a relatively small NYC kitchen, I need every bit of counter space I can get, and this lets me keep produce out without having to take up space with a fruit basket or banana stand. I'm a big fan of utilizing vertical space as storage, and this does just that; plus, it allows for ventilation to help your fruit stay fresh for longer. I'm constantly cooking with onions or grabbing an apple as a mid-day snack, and having them right there at an arm's reach is sooo nice. BTW, these come with hooks that screw directly into a cabinet, but if you (like me) want to avoid that damage, I recommend using Command hooks — I'm using four of these small toggle hooks and they've held up the basket *with* produce in it wonderfully."
Promising review: "I love love love this! It adds a lot of charm to our kitchen, and it’s super functional. The macrame is very high-quality, and it shipped fast." —Rachel Amity
Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors)
Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based craft shop specializing in unique macrame and wood home goods.
5. A small cutting board that offers luxe looks to your countertop with its pure marble design. Even if your kitchen boasts boring vinyl finishes, this will elevate your charcuterie boards and make a great display for other apps!
Promising review: "Awesome cutting board. VERY heavy — so be careful not to drop it — I think it would break your foot! I have to remember how heavy it is. It is great looking, looks beautiful on our new Quartz countertops — it matches! Has worked out perfect for a small pizza, cutting up fruit, nice as a cheese and cracker board, etc. Totally recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get the 12"x8" cutting board from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four sizes and two styles).
6. A 20-piece set of titanium flatware to upgrade your current dingy, mismatched collection crowding your drawers. Now, you can host a dinner party and enjoy a perfectly set table and all the compliments that come with it. Also, your daily bowl of Raisin Bran Crunch might just taste a little better with some new, fancy flatware!
While these are technically dishwasher-safe, it's best to hand wash them to preserve the ridiculously pretty finish. Each set includes four dinner spoons, four teaspoons, four dinner forks, four salad forks, and four butter knives.
Promising review: "I had to try these out since they look so unique. This set took some getting used holding to since they weigh more than the typical forks, spoons, and knives that I use but also with the heaviness I feel like it is also better quality. They are easy to clean (I hand wash them) and they have so far kept their nice gold color." —Azad Ehsan
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in ten colors).
7. A lid organizer in case updating your kitchen includes tackling the cluttered mess of miscellaneous lids overtaking your cabinets and drawers. It's going to be a lot faster matching container to lid, and chances are, you're going to come across a bunch of lids to containers your probably don't have anymore...
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
Get it from Amazon for $17.80+ (available in four sizes).
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business specializing in home and kitchen storage solutions.
8. An accordion-like 8-section pots and pan organizer that effortlessly adjusts to however much space is available in your cabinet, so you can keep your gorgeous cookware and *all* their lids in one easy-to-access place and looking as if you just bought them.
The organizer can expand to 30 inches wide and each rod is 6.5 inches high. It also boasts rubber bumpers to help protect your surfaces!
Promising review: "Finally, a solution to corral all of these freaking pot and pan lids! It expands perfectly to accommodate my 30" wide cabinet. Actually, it can go a little further than that but it gets less stable when you exceed the maximum width. It also works great for smaller cabinets. I tried it out in a pull-out drawer that's approximately 24" and it serves its purpose well." —Nurse Bex
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
9. Or, a vertical five-pan organizing rack that allows you to neatly stack your cookware, so you can grab your cast-iron skillet from the bottom without having to move a pile of four other pans out of the way to get to it. It's time to maximize storage space in your cabinets and declutter your stove top, so you can actually see *and* use it!
It also includes hardware in case you want to screw it into a fixed position!
Promising review: "This organizer works beautifully! No more cluttered cabinets! When I need a skillet, I pull one out in a matter of seconds versus digging through hazardously piled pans that my family carelessly threw back in after they were clean. I did not have any issues with any of my pans fitting in the slot, and even my extra large pan (used for sautéing large quantities of veggies) fit into the slot, but does stick out ever so slightly. The ONLY pan that does not fit into an actual slot is my deep pan skillet, the one I use for making stews. I was entirely expecting that and instead use the very top rack for it to sit on top of. So counting the top space, this rack fits UP to five skillets."—Pam
Get it from Amazon for $16.87+ (available in three colors).
10. An enamel paint, so you can easily refresh the surfaces of metal appliances, like your fridge (plus washers, dryers, and bathtubs), if they've begun showing some wear, scratches, and rusting after years of dependable usage.
Some reviewers have even used this on their countertops or sinks, but if you do that, you may want to use an acrylic sealer! According to one reviewer, it's also great to use on vintage appliances!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness! This stuff is amazing! I remodeled my bathroom and the washer and dryer looked terrible. One coat of this and they look brand new! I’m going to add another coat today just to make it extra durable." —L. Hornberger
Get a quart from Amazon for $33.35.
11. A lovely citrus art print just perfect for brightening up your kitchen and adding a vintage touch, whether you decide to frame it or not.
12. Orrrr a chic, hand-painted art print that'll be right at home in your kitchen to be admired by guests and household members for its cheery colors and festive ✨ vibes ✨ !
Get it from Sabina Fenn on Etsy for $18.67+ (available in nine sizes).
Sabina Fenn is a Toronto-based and woman-owned small business offering an assortment of hand-painted art prints to elevate your home.
13. A magnetic stove shelf to keep your go-to spices within arm's reach while you cook and even offer extra space for an adorable kitchen timer or cute little tchotchke. Ugh, we love a space-saving product.
Promising review: "This is amazing, and I have no idea why I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three colors).
14. A 15-piece set of airtight food containers to help keep your pantry items fresh for longer and stop you from confusing salt for sugar or realizing you have waaaaay more Basmati rice in your pantry than you should. An organized kitchen looks beautiful, especially when everything is labeled and matches! Every Virgo you invite over is bound to be impressed.
This set also includes reusable labels.
I have this set and TBH, I have another set in my Amazon cart, just waiting. I personally bought this to keep my food safe from vermin in my very small kitchen, but I've found that each of these containers is worth way more than what I paid. I use them for everything! I have a few in the freezer keeping cookies ready for reheating, several in the pantry with teas, rice, sugar, and cereal — and I've even used them to carry a large amount of dog food on the go! They are easy enough to clean in the sink, but also dishwasher-safe. Highly recommend!
Promising review: "I have tried other brands of containers for airtight storage but they are a hassle to clean. This system is fantastic for an airtight seal yet easy to clean. I like the variety of sizes, the cute labels, and the chalk marker. I will be ordering more!" —mds2006
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).
15. Orrrrr a very fancy set of glass food storage jars with bamboo lids in case your current pantry situation is ✨ chaotic✨ and getting more organized is the first step to bringing your dream kitchen into reality. These are perfect for holding pretty much any dried good, and you'll end up with a neatly organized cabinet and pantry.
Promising review: "I recently upgraded my kitchen storage game with these fabulous glass containers with bamboo lids, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. These containers have not only elevated the aesthetics of my pantry, but also contributed to my sustainability efforts. I am pleased with the quality and sturdiness of the glass, as well as the tightly sealed lids." —Caroline
Get the 7-pack from Amazon for $26.99 (also available in other packs and sizes).
16. And, of course, a set of simple pantry labels that you can use with the containers above *or* others and take your aesthetically pleasing organization up several notches. No more mixing up flour and powdered sugar on my watch!
The labels are water- and oil-resistant!
Promising reviews: "Love how cute and aesthetically pleasing these labels look in my pantry! Thank you so much!" —Sammy
"These labels worked out fabulously! They look more high-end than the labels that came with my jars. LOL!" —Vernelle
Get a set of 134 minimalist white pantry labels from