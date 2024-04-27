36 Unique But Practical Kitchen Items Under $25

Promising review: "The Gracula is a fantastic, whimsical, way to crush garlic cloves or nuts. You can control how coarse, or fine, by the number of twists you make. The base of the Gracula is a cup so one doesn't lose the garlic juice. The Gracula is especially good for small cloves — one can crush several at once. We grown our own and get a mix of clove sizes. The Gracula makes it easy to process the small cloves that we don't plant. If the clove is really big you will probably need to cut it up first. Hand wash only! So we just pour some water into the Gracula to clean it, and add this water to what we are cooking. A clean toothbrush is a good way to clean the Gracula." —NigelDH

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.