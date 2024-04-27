36 Unique But Practical Kitchen Items Under $25

1. A Dracula garlic mincer in case it takes you longer to mince the garlic correctly than it does to actually cook the recipe...😮💨 This adorable *and* functional kitchen gadget will add a ~bite~ of humor to your kitchen counter and get your garlic prepped and ready in seconds!
Promising review: "The Gracula is a fantastic, whimsical, way to crush garlic cloves or nuts. You can control how coarse, or fine, by the number of twists you make. The base of the Gracula is a cup so one doesn't lose the garlic juice. The Gracula is especially good for small cloves — one can crush several at once. We grown our own and get a mix of clove sizes. The Gracula makes it easy to process the small cloves that we don't plant. If the clove is really big you will probably need to cut it up first. Hand wash only! So we just pour some water into the Gracula to clean it, and add this water to what we are cooking. A clean toothbrush is a good way to clean the Gracula." —NigelDH
2. A playful set of cactus measuring spoons nested in a planter measuring cup, so you can grab the exact tool you need while cooking and display the entire planter together when you're not!
The measuring spoons are 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, and 1 tablespoon. The planter cup measures up to 1 cup.
Promising review: "I love these! I have a cactus themed kitchen/livingroom and I bake a bunch. These are so adorable, and my recipes have turned out alright, so I assume they are pretty accurate." —Caylin W.
3. Orrr a set of oh-so-sweet cherry measuring spoons, which even include a yolk separator as the attached leaf!
Promising review: "These are really cute measuring spoons and the leaf is a clever egg separator. They seem to be a durable plastic and they are on a ring to keep them together and from which they detach quite easily. However if plastic disturbs you, then these aren’t for you, that said , they look cheerful and bring a smile to my face!" —Nan
4. An automatic pan stirrer that's got a timer, so you can walk away from your simmering sauces or soups and not have to worry about any burning or sticking while you prep other parts of the meal or grab ingredients from the fridge. If your lack of patience translates into "multitasking," you should probably get more than one... 😅
Check out a TikTok of the automatic pan stirrer in action.
Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" —Luvdvm
5. A dishwasher-safe Chill Bill fridge deodorizer designed to be filled (and refilled) with baking soda to help get rid of all those lingering smells coming from within. Because let's face it, it's been awhile since your last fridge or freezer clean out.
Promising reviews: "I use to put the box in but now I have this cute little penguin absorbing odors and taking up less space. Makes me smile every time I see him. Doesn’t hold the whole box, so I use the rest for the garbage pails, etc." —MyrnaB
"He even fits in my tiny refrigerator here in Germany. I hate when you open the fridge to grab a snack and a funky smell slaps you instead. This tiny penguin prevents that and also makes you smile with his presence. Who expects to open their fridge and see a penguin? I do now. 5 stars." —Savannah
6. A microwave pasta cooker which cooks your noodles in under 15 minutes *and* allows you to measure, drain, and even eat it out of the same container. You won't have a bunch of dishes to clean afterwards, and seriously, not even takeout will have your food ready that fast!
Promising review: "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient, and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big cleanup afterwards. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time; and the cleanup is a snap." —Smilin Sam
7. A mason jar cold brew maker designed with a flip cap and removable filter, so you can make your beloved morning bevvie overnight (just add water, fresh grounds, and let set) and head right out the door, ready to conquer the day!
Holds up to 32 ounces and features dishwasher-safe pieces.
Promising review: "I use this to make my cold brew concentrate and I can make roughly five days worth in a single jar. This thing has definitely made my life easier versus using a smaller setup that was too time consuming. With this setup, you add the water, add the coffee, and forget about it. Then, when it comes times to 'strain it,' you just remove the metal filter and you're done. Super simple and basic design." —Cory Ellis
8. A cute measurement guide spoon rest because if you don't currently have one, this is your sign to stop getting food on your stove- and counter tops! With this, you'll have a place to rest your utensils while cooking *and* it'll help you do some quick measuring math if you need to halve or double a Pinterest recipe.
Promising review: "This looks very attractive on my black glass stove top. It easily fits a couple of large spoons while I am cooking. It washes up very easily, too." —Eileen Mary
9. A super handy clip-on strainer — it attaches directly to the rim of the pot, keeping your noodles, veggies, and whatever else from falling into the sink while draining. Not to mention, this definitely takes up less space in your cabinets compared to a full-size colander!
Promising review: "Pouring a scalding hot pot of pasta into a colander brings back memories of said colander tipping over and pasta spilling all over the sink or the bottom portion of pasta sitting in a shallow pool of water you just poured into the sink. Not to mention the splash back when the water hits the rim or side of the colander just perfectly. This product relieved me of having to worry about those catastrophic events. Just snap onto your pot while still having two hands to control the pour." —John C
10. A Souper Cube — a silicone tray for you to freeze soups, stews, sauces, etc., in portioned out sizes, so you can thaw them out individually whenever you want. Instead of constantly heading to the apps to order a single serving of your favorite soup...order a quart size and save some for later, so you can have it whenever you want and save money in the long run!
Each tray has four fill lines in case you want to freeze a specific amount: 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL.
Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
Souper Cube, as seen on Shark Tank, is a small business started by four friends who love soup, but hate food waste.
11. Spice strips just perfect for anyone who wants to organize their spices into one place in a drawer — in a way that keeps them from slipping and sliding around — so you can quickly find whatever you need without digging around and searching for that jar of Cajun seasoning you know you own. You could even alphabetize your spices, if you wanted to!
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they're so customizable allows you to cut them and shape them to any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for sure buy!" —momonono
12. A silicone mushroom that transforms into a funnel for all your pouring needs with a flip of its cap! Now, you can refill your vinegar, olive oil, and spice jars, or even spike your lemonade spritzers without making a mess!
It's dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.
Promising review: "I love this silicone funnel! It doesn't take up room in my kitchen tool drawer because it's so flexible. In fact, I keep it out on my stove because it just looks so cute there! Lol. It does the job and it's so easy to clean." —Tris
