Just 45 White Elephant Gifts Under $25

1. A mini waffle maker because everyone loves waffles, and with this, they can enjoy the delicious treats anytime they want. Order up!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 23 colors and patterns).
2. An embroidery kit for beginners — they can try out a brand-new hobby and end up with an adorable and aesthetically pleasing handcrafted work of art to display when they're done!
Each kit includes linen fabric with stenciled illustration, embroidery needle, the necessary embroidery floss colors, instructions, and one embroidery hoop.
Promising review: "I love it! It came with everything I needed. I used YouTube videos to be able to learn the stitches and then I was all set." —Kelley
Get it from Yolanda Craft Gifts on Etsy for $16.11+ (available in eight patterns and four styles).
Yolanda Craft Gifts is a small business that specializes in embroidery kits and other beginner-friendly DIY kits.
3. A Yahtzee Cup Noodles in case the annual White Elephant party calls for a one-of-a-kind gift for all ages. This one will be a hit, I promise.
Promising review: "A little pricey but still well worth it. Every time I see it in the house it literally plays games with my head. Well made and looks great!" —Matt
Get it from Amazon for $16.49.
4. A 2024 Jeopardy desk calendar if they're a competitive know-it-all that's always ready for the next trivia night. Each day offers a different question and wager, so they can answer and keep track of their "earnings" throughout the year. Ken Jennings is shaking in his boots!
Promising reviews: "I have been getting this desk calendar for my husband every Christmas for many years. He really likes the daily responses and questions." —Avidreader
"Annually get this as a birthday gift for boss. Sets on the counter in the office so everyone can see it." —nana
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
5. A pack of five Facetory hydrating sheet masks, if you want to give the gift of self-care this year! Each mask is designed with a different-ish formula, for instance: one has charcoal for clarifying, one has niacinamide to deliver a hydrating complexion, another with shea butter for soft, supple skin, and one with snail secretion filtrate for rejuvenation! Who wouldn't want the gift of a radiant complexion?!
And don't worry, these masks work for all skin types, plus they're free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and retinyl palmitate!
Promising review: "Amazing stuff! I’ve tried two of the face masks so far and at first was hesitant being that I have acne prone and ridiculously sensitive skin. I have to say that I loved both, the charcoal one helped me fight a breakout and the glow one made me look so hydrated and fresh. I can’t wait to try the others. I will definitely continue to buy and gift these masks." —Billie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A pair of reusable glowing chopsticks that'll definitely be a big hit at any gift swap, possibly inspiring a Star Wars-esque battle over who gets to take them home.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about these: "As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force."
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
Get them from Amazon for $10.97.
7. A book of The Golden Girls mad libs because how else to say "thank you for being a friend?" This includes 21 stories to have them crying from laughter as they come up with nouns, verbs, and more for some hilarity just as good as the actual show!
Promising review: "I’m a huge fan of The Golden Girls and loved Mad Libs ever since I was a kid, so when I saw this I grabbed it! The “stories” in this Mad Libs are based off real episodes of The Golden Girls, only you get to change around the plot lines with hilarious twists! I’m definitely buying more of these Golden Girls Mad Libs to have. I really hope they made a second edition of it! Love it!" —Jonathan K
Get them from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A llama-shaped duster if random is the name of the game for this year's White Elephant party. We love a functional gift and this llama will help them get through the cleaning with some added fun.
Promising review: "A few of my coworkers chipped in and bought our departmental mascot, whom we've dubbed Larry the Llama. We love this little guy! And bonus: He's quite functional. Our desks get pretty dusty, and Larry helps get all that muck off our desks. And he's adorably handsome. He can be bent into three different positions: 90 degrees, 45 degrees, and completely straight. This makes him more effective at cleaning our desks, and allows him to be positioned in few different ways when he's just chilling out watching us work. Here he is, peering over the cube wall, watching me work. He can be a nosy little llama." —Vegan-ish Mom Geek
Get it from Amazon for $16.05.
9. A mushroom-growing kit, so they can forage without even having to leave home. Plus, this organic growing kit is completely edible, so they can enjoy their home-grown fungus on pizza, meats, salads, and more!
Promising review: "This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within three to four days. I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS! This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box — fingers crossed!" —Steph A
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three varieties).
Back To The Roots is a small business based in California that specializes in indoor gardening kits.
10. A rechargeable electric lighter just perfect for candle and incense enthusiasts who are constantly losing track of lighters. Now, they can light their wicks without having to bother with matches, the stove top, or digging in various pockets. Who doesn't love a problem-solving gadget?!
Promising reviews: "Very convenient, and fast, and means less trips to the store to get the flame lighters. It does take a little longer to light my candles because the actual lighter section is a little small, but it works fine, and I love that it has a safety feature so I don't have to worry." —Amanda
"Lights up any candle and your hands don’t get black trying to get down there with a lighter. This one is long." —Macy McNeill
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in seven colors).
11. A tea towel that'll make them crack up every time they're in the kitchen or bathroom, whether they're an avid birdwatcher or just someone with a raunchy sense of humor!
Promising review: "I bought these towels as a hostess gift for a longtime friend whom we started meeting with more frequently during the pandemic. We met via Zoom during this time. To cheer each other up, we would try to surprise each other by wearing tin foil hats or black tie dress up clothes or wigs. Now that we can meet regularly for dinner, we still try to surprise each other with fun hostess gifts. The presentation of these towels resulted in us laughing until we cried. She can't decide whether or not to hide them from the grandkids!" —Loey
Shipping info: Usually ships within 24 hours. Economy shipping takes 7–9 business days but upgraded options including express one business day shipping available.
Get them from Uncommon Goods for $16 each.
12. A coffee-scented candle because there's no such thing as having too many candles and this one will make their home smell like they're at their favorite cafe!
Get it from our Goodful shop for $24.99.
13. A Fujifilm Quicksnap disposable camera gift set for anyone who loves to document the world around them. This set offers a "vintage" way to capture and cherish memories they can look back on for years to come!
Promising review: "The perfect gift for everyone, very easy to use, perfect size and weight. If you want to preserve those magic moments you should get this camera, I know there are digital cameras, but the experience is different! Just wait until the final moment when you see smiles in people faces after the photo reveal! It's exiting, I didn't have any issues with this camera! Its amazing, thanks." —Fabricio Vasquez
Get the set from Amazon for $24.80.