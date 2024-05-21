Reviewers Who’ve “Tried Everything” Swear By These 24 Personal Care Products

As always, this is a clinical-strength product, so make sure you do a spot test first (especially if you have sensitive skin)! And each box lasts two months!



Promising review: "For many years excessive underarm perspiration has been a daily problem for me. I've tried a number of non-prescription and prescription products (roll-ons, sprays), techniques, and about everything else that seemed remotely legitimate which I came across. None of it had any lasting effect that was acceptable. Some of the stronger antiperspirants did a decent job of slowing the sweat, but it would ruin my shirts. During the day, I'd still have to use paper towels to wipe up the excess amounts. It's something that has gotten worse as I've aged, and I've been incredibly self conscious about it. I had been getting closer and closer to getting 'MiraDry treatment'. It seemed like a long shot, but compared to the MiraDry option it seemed worth it. I have been using the SweatBlock wipes for four months now, and without overstating it the product has changed my life. As the instructions will indicate, you tend to need a couple of weeks to get full benefit. I tend to go more around a five-day interval though, as that seems to be the best results. I'll apply the product in the evening after a shower. In the mornings, I'll use a tiny amount of spray-on deodorant, and that's it. No more wiping sweat away during the day, certainly not sweating through shirts, and all that from a product that takes less than a minute to apply. I haven't experienced any irritation or other negative effects. I'm sure it can sound a little too good to be true, but it's been one of those miracle products for me." —Shaun

