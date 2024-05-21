Reviewers Who’ve “Tried Everything” Swear By These 24 Personal Care Products

1. O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream because dry skin doesn't just go away because the weather is warming up, and if you work with your hands, probably never. This restorative cream helps transform and soothe dry, cracked skin with a protective moisture layer that delivers hydrating relief.
Promising review: "My hands suffer every winter with not only dryness, but also cracking around the fingertips. I've tried many creams, lotions and paint on products that would work temporarily, if at all. I saw a commercial for O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream and read many, many reviews on the the product. I've tried it and all I can say is that it's a miracle. The dryness has left my hands and my fingertips are well on the way towards healing....and this is after only two days of use. I wish I had found it years ago. It would have saved me lots of pain, agony and money." —Desert D.
2. An antifungal body wash with over 9,000 5-star ratings from satisfied customers who have found relief for their embarrassing jock itch or athlete's foot. This antibacterial soap boasts a blend of essential oils to deliver a soothing scent and nourishing cleanse.
Read more about tee tree oil: how it can help with athlete's foot from Mayo Clinic and jock itch from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Magical. My sports bra had chafed me in the very hot summer which then must have gotten infected and turned to a rash. I tried everything from cortisone to antibacterial variations...nothing helped until I got this. Was gone within 48 hours." —Megan M
"This product has completely got rid of my embarrassing athlete's foot. I’ve been suffering from athlete's foot for over five years now. I’ve tried things here and there but nothing battled it as hard as this product. In just three months of using it once a day during my shower, it went away. If you're on the fence about which one to buy, do know this one works." —Jacqueline
Derma-nu is a family-owned small business based in Clearwater, Florida.
3. An anti-chafe balm, that'll help protect your skin wherever it's been rubbing together, be it your thighs, armpits, chest, etc. Perfect for those humid days when sweat and chafing just seem inevitable!
Promising review: "I’m 6’1” and 275 lbs. For many years I’ve been plagued by annoying and debilitating chafing on my upper inner thighs. This issue is so aggravating and painful any time I try to be more active, working hard, and a constant problem when the weather is hot. 🥵 I’ve tried literally EVERYTHING with minimal to no success. I just read about this product online and decided to give it a try. From day one I have had zero chafing issues. For me it’s a miracle product. Super easy to apply. Just like a stick deodorant. It stays put with no mess all day. It has no odor or color. It’s perfect. My sincerest thanks to Body Glide for developing this miracle product. You’re a lifesaver." —JimmyD
4. A top-rated, alcohol-free oral rinse for anyone struggling with keeping their breath fresh even after a thorough brush and floss routine. Not to mention, it helps combat bad breath caused by allergies or nasal drips, which is great because, until those clear up, there's not much you can do!
Pour a capful, swish and gargle for 30 seconds, after you've finished brushing your teeth in the morning and at night.
Promising review: "Y'all!!!! This stuff is ah-may-zing!!! I had tried everything to get rid of my bad breath due to dry mouth from my medication: Listerine, 3 kinds of tongue scrapers, new toothpaste, drinking a ton of water, everything! And nothing worked. I decided to try this after reading about it on BuzzFeed, and damn am I glad I did! The first time I used it there was some light burning, but way better than Listerine, and WOW!!! I could IMMEDIATELY tell the difference. My breath was so so fresh. I even put on my mask and for the first time, wasn't embarrassed and offended by the way my breath smelled. If you're questioning whether or not to try it, DO IT, you will not regret it." —Megan
5. A three-step system to help you get control of your sweatiness and any odor that may come with it. The entire kit includes a prescription-strength deodorant for the mornings, a cleansing body wash, and an antiperspirant gel to use at night for all day protection!
Because this is a prescription-strength product, make sure to do a spot test before beginning regular use!
Promising review: "I’m a body waxer, I sweat ALL day. By the end of the day, I can smell myself. My clients can smell me, and even my husband when I get home. It’s embarrassing AF. I’ve tried Lumé, Native, Men’s deodorant, baby powder, practically everything on the market. I was about to drop a couple hundreds to get the Botox under my pits but luckily I bought this! I have noticed a COMPLETE change! I don’t smell like BO. I don’t smell like anything. I followed the directions and it worked out so well for me. Goodbye nasty smelling pits!! HELLOOOO odorless pits!" —Shirley Carraway Barnes
6. Orrrr SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes with a clinical strength formula to help put a stop to excessive sweating for anyone who finds themselves drenched, no matter the weather or activity. Each application works for up to seven sweat-free days.
As always, this is a clinical-strength product, so make sure you do a spot test first (especially if you have sensitive skin)! And each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For many years excessive underarm perspiration has been a daily problem for me. I've tried a number of non-prescription and prescription products (roll-ons, sprays), techniques, and about everything else that seemed remotely legitimate which I came across. None of it had any lasting effect that was acceptable. Some of the stronger antiperspirants did a decent job of slowing the sweat, but it would ruin my shirts. During the day, I'd still have to use paper towels to wipe up the excess amounts. It's something that has gotten worse as I've aged, and I've been incredibly self conscious about it. I had been getting closer and closer to getting 'MiraDry treatment'. It seemed like a long shot, but compared to the MiraDry option it seemed worth it. I have been using the SweatBlock wipes for four months now, and without overstating it the product has changed my life. As the instructions will indicate, you tend to need a couple of weeks to get full benefit. I tend to go more around a five-day interval though, as that seems to be the best results. I'll apply the product in the evening after a shower. In the mornings, I'll use a tiny amount of spray-on deodorant, and that's it. No more wiping sweat away during the day, certainly not sweating through shirts, and all that from a product that takes less than a minute to apply. I haven't experienced any irritation or other negative effects. I'm sure it can sound a little too good to be true, but it's been one of those miracle products for me." —Shaun
7. A two-pack of dark spot corrector bar soap boasting a revitalizing and hydrating blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, turmeric, and vitamins C and E for a hydrating cleanse to help even skin tone and reduce dark spots wherever you want to.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
8. Medicated, waterproof bandages to help protect your warts while also helping exfoliate them from your skin if freezing hasn't been giving you the results you want. Over 35,000 customers have rated it 5-stars for its jaw-dropping results (some after just one application)!
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
9. A cradle cap comb for any new parents wondering how to rid their precious baby's irritated scalp of truly terrifying (but completely normal) dead skin. This comb is designed with soft rubber bristles to gently remove the flakes and give your bub a soothing massage at the same time.
New parents, don't panic. Cradle cap — aka seborrheic dermatitis — is a very common dry scalp condition that affects infants.
Promising review: "My little girl is 10 months and has had a head full of hair since birth. I tried everything I could find to help with her cradle cap. Shampoos, oils, Vaseline (which took almost three days to get out...don't use Vaseline on a full head of hair!)... I thought this was gimmicky because I could just use a fine tooth comb I had. Tried that and my daughter hated it. I finally broke down and bought this brush and I really wish I would have gotten it months ago. After one use, 99% of the flakes were gone. I waited for her hair to dry a little and I combed out the little bit that remained. I will recommend this to any parent that struggles with cradle cap!" —Lindsay Desselle
10. Foot exfoliating peel masks that must be magic considering the way dead skin flakes off after one application, eventually leaving you with feet softer than when you were born, TBH. Is the peeling skin process gross? Definitely. It's basically black magic, but over 49,000 5-star ratings prove it's worth it.
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel (or be totally grossed out) at the layers of dead skin peeling off your feet over the next couple of weeks.
Promising review: "I’ve tried EVERYTHING over the years trying to get my feet decent. I had severe amounts of thick, dry, cracked skin on my feet and this stuff DOES THE WORK. Literally the best AND easiest form of foot care I’ve used, period. First time I used it, my skin was so bad it came off in like… Chunks. Waited a couple of months, tried again, and now here we are. It’s peeling like I’ve seen others, instead of chunky thick. And MY GOODNESS the feet are so beautiful, I don’t think I’ve seen my feet look this nice since I was a child! 😭 Will definitely use this every so often for good." —Jessica
11. Or! A foot file, which requires a little elbow grease to tackle those crusted and callused feet once and for all (or at least, regularly). You can skip the costly pedis and make a spa day out of it from the comfort of your home!
Promising review: "I have tried so many products to help with the hard skin that builds up and cracks on my feet. Files, pumice, soaks, creams, lotions, brushes, I mean I've tried EVERYTHING. This file is simple, fast, and effective. It's sharper than most foot tools which is great because most tools are too wimpy to work on really hard calluses. It has a large surface area and a handle that's easy to hold. This is the pedicure tool I've been looking for and needing my whole life. If you've tried every pedicure tool under the sun and found them ineffective — try this. It works." —Jen
12. Plus, a professional-grade callus-removing gel that's earned 3,000 5-star reviews (and counting) because it effortlessly removes calluses, cracks, and dead skin in just a few steps! Not to mention, you have an excuse to draw yourself a fancy foot bath and enjoy a little TLC.
Promising review: "This went above and beyond anything I was expecting for callus removal. I’ve tried filing, foot masks, foot peels, moisturizers, everything to get rid of constant deep seeded cracks in my heals. Eventually after many uses of various products, I eventually reduce the cracks, but this product did in one use what normally takes me at least 3–4 other products to get the same results. Of anything I’ve ever reviewed on Amazon this is by far the best product! 100/10. Instructions are simple and easy to follow." —Andrea P.
