We're Not Quite Sure Why You Don't Already Own These 35 Top-Rated Personal Care Products

And! This just happens to be fan-favorite among the BuzzFeed writers — including former BuzzFeed Shopping editor, Jasmin Sandal. Here's what she had to say: "I have one of these shower companions, and while I don't use it every time I get sudsy, I usually run it through my hair after a few days of back-to-back dry shampooing. It really gets in there to clear up any buildup while also feeling like a nice little scalp massage."



Promising review: "This has been the BEST $8 I’ve ever spent! I suffer from psoriasis on my scalp I’ve dealt with FOR YEARS. I get the worst flare-ups and the dandruff is just incredibly painful and embarrassing. I tried just about everything. I read some of the reviews and saw some other people had used it for the same thing. I literally just massaged my entire scalp while shampooing. I have a lot of hair so I had to flip my head over and do sections but I was able to get everything off my scalp. I didn’t have ANY dandruff. It really did help get all the buildup out and remove any irritation I had on my scalp. If you have psoriasis, try it!" —Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).