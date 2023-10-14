We're Not Quite Sure Why You Don't Already Own These 35 Top-Rated Personal Care Products

1. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that'll help eradicate bad breath and bacteria buildup, and enhance your tastebuds to make your mouth feel better than ever. Plus, your tongue will return to its natural color with consistent cleaning!
Promising review: "I never realized how much gunk was on my tongue in the mornings. Pretty disgusting actually. My mouth feels extra clean after using this. Great quality stainless steel. To sanitize it, I just dip it in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes. The only thing others may have an issue with is storage as it doesn't come with a case or anything. Simple solution, though. I put up a small hook next to my toothpaste and toothbrush and hang it on that." —Alexis T.
Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
2. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes," so you can get a truly deep clean thanks to the soft, floss-like multi-layer bristles that'll get all the places your regular toothbrush can't reach.
Friendly reminder that this isn't a substitute for flossing, and if you have any questions or concerns you should talk to your dentist!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord has to say about using these: "I personally just bought this, and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack).
3. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash if you've been dealing with "strawberry skin" or keratosis pilaris (KP) flare-ups for so long, you can't remember it looking any other way. With this gentle cleanser, you can exfoliate and buff away the bumpy dead skin and reveal smoother, hydrated skin.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.59.
4. A jar of Lawless Forget The Filler overnight lip mask that'll help tackle dryness and dehydration for chapped lips thanks to a nourishing blend of shea butter, berry extract, and hyaluronic acid. This mask also smooths your skin and helps support natural collagen production for a plumper appearance, and more kissable lips!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor, Jasmin Sandal, used this product and here's what she had to say: "Team up harsh acne medication with fierce winds and you've got the perfect formula for lizard-like dryness. AKA what I'm currently dealing with — especially around my mouth. Enter: the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask, which has been saving my chapped lips for the past few months. It's cooling, it's soothing. It's thick without feeling tacky. It's hydrating without feeling sticky. And I don't have to do a darn thing except liberally apply it each night and wake up with softer, fuller, less painful-feeling lips!"
Plus, this is vegan and cruelty-free!
Promising review: "As someone who is skeptical about overnight products like this, I was pleasantly shocked and surprised to see results the next morning after my first use! My lips not only felt hydrated and smooth, but definitely looked more plump (without that tingling sensation most plumping products provide which I don't like!)" —JuliaFromPhilly
Get it from Sephora for $21 (available in three shades and an untinted version).
Lawless Beauty is a woman-owned beauty brand that specializes in creating nontoxic makeup products with a wide range of pigments and coverage options.
5. A shampoo scalp massager for anyone with a dry, itchy scalp looking for some relief. This handheld tool can be used to help exfoliate, reinvigorate, and stimulate your scalp, *and* it can also be used as a brush for gentle detangling.
And! This just happens to be fan-favorite among the BuzzFeed writers — including former BuzzFeed Shopping editor, Jasmin Sandal. Here's what she had to say: "I have one of these shower companions, and while I don't use it every time I get sudsy, I usually run it through my hair after a few days of back-to-back dry shampooing. It really gets in there to clear up any buildup while also feeling like a nice little scalp massage."
Promising review: "This has been the BEST $8 I’ve ever spent! I suffer from psoriasis on my scalp I’ve dealt with FOR YEARS. I get the worst flare-ups and the dandruff is just incredibly painful and embarrassing. I tried just about everything. I read some of the reviews and saw some other people had used it for the same thing. I literally just massaged my entire scalp while shampooing. I have a lot of hair so I had to flip my head over and do sections but I was able to get everything off my scalp. I didn’t have ANY dandruff. It really did help get all the buildup out and remove any irritation I had on my scalp. If you have psoriasis, try it!" —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
6. A set of travel-friendly dermaplaning razors because smooth skin can be hard to come by, but these top-rated tools will help you remove peach fuzz and dead skin from your face with ease. Plus, you can shape your eyebrows with the secondary attachment!
Promising reviews: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
"I bought these blades to try at home dermaplaning. I was nervous at first, but it’s almost impossible to cut yourself with these and it took the peach fuzz right off my face. In fact, as I was staring at my face in a magnifying mirror and removing the fuzz, I noticed my nose hair was a little out of control. I even used one of these in my nose (that’s right) and it worked great! I will be keeping a few of these on hand at all times." —TKB
Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
7. A bottle of Bio-Oil that boasts a hardworking and nourishing blend of vitamins A and E, rosemary oil, chamomile oil, and lavender oil to help improve the appearance of stretch marks, scars, uneven complexions, and even split ends and cuticles. Plus, the formula is noncomedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores if you use it on your face for hydration or acne scars. I mean, over 70,000 reviewers have rated this product 5-stars, so...we stan.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this product! On the left was me two weeks postpartum and on the right is two months later!! I use this oil religiously! Twice a day (in the morning and at night ) I would definitely recommend this to EVERYONE, it is a little pricey but it is definitely worth it!!!" —Gia
"I love this product so much I've ordered it a number of times and it never ceases to amaze me. I used to have acne scars on my forehead and cheeks, notice I said 'used to' — this product has not only cleared those dark marks up but also has my skin glowing. I definitely recommend it. I use it before bed and in the morning before work or just doing errands and I always get compliments on how glowy and smooth my skin looks." —Dasia
Get it from Amazon for $8.92 (available in two sizes and also a bundle option).
8. An adorable octopus blackhead scrub stick to help remove excess sebum and other gunk from both whiteheads and blackheads with ease thanks a black mud balm and cellulose beads. All you have to do is rub this over your T-zone and watch your pores transform after regularly using this unique tool.
BTW TikTokers love this thing!
Promising reviews: "Must-have. I use this a couple of times a week. I have terrible blackheads and this manages to scrub 90% of them away and the rest are barely noticeable. Will keep buying." —Princess Jasmin
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.52.
9. Korean skincare exfoliating mittens if you want to be both satisfied *and* grossed out — these will buff away dead skin on your body to leave you with glowing, softer skin wherever you use it!
Promising review: "I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver. Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." —Rachel Anschuetz
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in packs of one or two).
10. L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar — it revitalizes your tresses with a nourishing formula that leaves you with lustrous, soft-to-touch locks. Depending on your hair type (it works for all) you can use a different dosage to make sure your hair gets the TLC it needs!
Apply this directly to wet hair (not the roots) and massage for eight seconds, then rinse.
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
"It does exactly what it says...makes your hair soft, shiny, and cooperative! I have given this to two of my friends ALREADY — one with thick and curly hair, the other with limp and fine hair — and THEY BOTH swear by this product! Just can't think of enough good things to say! I have short bleached hair, so am getting excellent results using less than half as much as they recommend. Buy this stuff — you'll thank yourself later!!!!!" —enamelcamel
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
11. Medicated, waterproof bandages with over 22,000 5-star reviews from customers who've seen jaw-dropping results (some after just one application)! These medicated bandages will keep your warts protected while helping to extract stubborn warts from your skin.
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $6.96.
12. Foot exfoliating peel masks that must be magic considering the way dead skin flakes off after one application to eventually leave you with feet softer than when you were born, TBH. Is the peeling skin process gross? Definitely. But over 15,000 5-star ratings prove the results are worth it.
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel (or be totally grossed out) at the layers of dead skin peeling off your feet.
Promising review: "Okay, so first things first: I have VERY callused feet from years of barefoot gravel adventures. The directions advised me to use a second application one week after the first, which I did. My feet just keep PEELING. I'm talking massive chunks of skin coming off. My feet literally haven't felt this soft in over a decade and I'm only 21!! It's a must-have for those wanting to take care of their feet!" —Callie Pinaire
Get two pairs from Amazon for $15.95.