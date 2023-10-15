40 Products For Anyone Who Needs More Than 24 Hours In A Day

1. A box of dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips that only take 30 minutes of treatment each time, but with continued use can remove up to 20 years of stains from your teeth. Think of all the things you can do for 30 minutes with your mouth shut...and now think about doing them while also cleaning your teeth. Why not be a multitasking genius with pearly whites?!
Each pack includes 30 minute treatments, and two hourlong treatments.
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian uses these strips and here's her review: "Folks, these are not the gloppy whitening strips of your childhood that slid all around your mouth and had you spitting out globs of product every few minutes so you wouldn't swallow it. I know this because I grew up using those exact strips to treat my hereditarily naturally-kinda-yellow teeth. I eventually swore off whitening strips because they were so awful and uncomfortable. 10 years later, I decided to give at-home whitening another try since I now drink like a million cups of coffee a day, which obviously did nothing to help my yellow teeth lol. Long story short, I was FLOORED when I tried these strips. They may or may not be the best beauty development of the 21st century. These things stay put with literally zero gloppy residue, no spitting or readjusting required. They work so well, I'm almost resentful ~kids these days~ won't experience how absurd at-home whiteners used to be lol. Anyway, they're so comfortable that the 30 minutes or an hour you have them on zips by, so that by the time you're through, your teeth look whiter with virtually zero effort on your part. Can I nominate this for some sort of award??
"BTW: If your teeth feel sensitive while you're using the strips (mine did), just take a break for a few days before starting them again."
Get a 22-count pack from Amazon for $45.99.
2. A bottle of Downy fabric spray because if you're reading this, you probably don't have time to iron (maybe you don't even own an iron!)...🤷 Simply spray your clothes down, give them a few tugs to smooth out the wrinkles, and watch them transform into a ready-to-wear fit!
Here's what my lovely BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Danielle Healy had to say about this spray: "I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer."
Promising review: "This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this! I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple of times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." —Kayla
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.94.
3. The Revlon One-Step Dyer brush — it boasts an innovative design to style and dry your hair all at once with three heat and speed settings, plus an oval brush for smoothing. I mean, it's literally in the name (One-Step), but being able to get a blowout at home is a great alternative when you can't make it to the salon!
Promising review: "I have very thick, wavy hair. I can never blow out my hair because it's too hard to hold the round brush and hair dryer in the right spots. THIS!! It is everything all in one and the oval shape makes it so easy to use. It gets really hot. It is a little loud on high, but I've found if my hair is already a little dry then I can just use it on low. I used a blow-dry primer spray to accelerate the drying time and protect my hair. I'm in love! The flat iron always flattens my hair and makes it look dry. This straightens and retains the volume and gives it a soft, nondamaged look." —SAHM2011
Get it from Amazon for $39.41+ (available in five styles).
Some reviewers with 4a–c curls like the barrel brush, but if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils considering checking out the Revlon one-step paddle brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind!
4. And shorten your drying time even more with this microfiber towel that's designed with a super-absorbent, anti-frizz material. If you don't have 40 minutes to blow dry your thick, voluminous locks, here's a product to get you out of the house on time.
After using this, your blowdrying time will be much shorter thanks to its absorbency. Plus, you can wear it to help keep your hair out of your face while doing your makeup!
Promising review: "Love love love these! I have long hair (almost up to my waist) and I hate to have my hair dripping water right after shower, but I do not want to use my hair dryer at all times, so I just keep this wrapped up for a while and it does wonders! My hair is almost fully dry when I take this off (15–30 minutes max) and I feel relieved that I don’t have to carry the weight of a full towel around! The button is nicely placed and it’s easy to just wrap it around your head. I have one and my stepdaughter has the other, and we both love it!!" —Ana R.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.96+ (available in 14 color choices).
5. Orrrr a wet-to-straight hair straightener with innovative steam vents for water to escape, so you can straighten and dry your hair simultaneously, and get all the time you'd spend blowdrying back in your routine. Maybe now you'll have time to actually put on makeup!
Promising review: "I’m pleasantly surprised by this straightener! My trusty Chi finally died after seven-plus years and I really didn’t feel like forking out a ton to replace it. When I found this one, the 'wet to straight' feature seemed too good to be true, but I wanted to give it a shot because of the good reviews and extremely reasonable price. It really does work! I notice it does take a little longer than straightening dry hair (which was expected) but it’s really awesome to not have to wait until my hair is completely dry to style it. Even if it only lasts me a year I would feel as though I got my money’s worth and would gladly purchase again!" —SBCG
Get it from Amazon for $42.09+ (available in two sizes).
6. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper if the only thing stopping you from meal prepping or cooking regularly was the fact that you don't have time to do it all. Now, you can prep those fruits and veggies in no time (and even in advance), so all you have to do is put everything together and pop it in the pot or pan.
This vegetable chopper not only chops, but also dices, spiralizes, and ribbons your foods for a versatile kitchen gadget! Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.98.
7. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling, hydrating eye gels created with a blend of hyaluronic acid and collagen to help reduce puffiness and under-eye bags if you've been busy burning the midnight oil. The best part? You can wear these eye gels while working on literally anything else: cooking dinner, catching up on your favorite show, homework, or even while you choose an outfit for the next day. It's called multitasking, look it up!
You only have to wear the eye gels for 20–30 minutes at a time, and can use them up to three times a week for the best results.
Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" —Tiara Baker
Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $9.69 (also available in packs of 15 and 30).
8. A tube of the 4.6-starred Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which is the ultimate beauty multitasker because it can moisturize, nourish, soothe, and prime your skin for makeup all at once, so you can push the six different products you've been using to the side and start using just this one. Now, you can breeze through your skincare routine and still have a glowing complexion thanks to a nourishing blend of shea butter, aloe vera, beeswax, and soy proteins.
Promising review: "Many have said this already, but this stuff is life changing! My skin was getting dried out from a new retinol routine. I used this for the fist time before bed and woke up with a GLOW, no joke. I'm addicted, and now use it every night after I cleanse and tone and every morning beneath my sunscreen." –JJSerge
Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in two sizes).
9. An Instant Pot 7-in-1 multicooker that will literally change your life once you start making large-batch meals with this thing and learn meal-prepping doesn't have to take up your entire day. From stews and soups to rice and slow-cooked meat, you'll be eating good with half the effort after investing in this kitchen must-have.
It can be used as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer for lots of food. For more inspo, check out our full review of the Instant Pot and Instant Pot recipes that'll basically cook themselves.
Promising review: "There are so many people who say the can't cook, but I swear I'm on a whole new level of not being able to cook. This little appliance helps expand our menu and I have learned to do so much with it. I will sum up in a nutshell, I love how easy it is and how I throw everything in it comes out done. No stirring and not many messy dishes. I still don't love it for meats (which I don't eat much of anyway), but I think that's just a matter of needing to experiment more with them. I seriously can't believe how many foods can be cooked in here!" —Aundrea
Get the 6-quart from Amazon for $99.99 (also available in 3- or 8-quart sizes).
10. A waterproof eyeliner stamp, which makes it easier than ever to nail a perfect winged liner look. No more having to redo your entire eye makeup because you smudged a line! 😭
This dual-sided pen is designed with a curved wing stamp on one end and a fine tip liner on the other. Plus, it comes in a pack of two — one for each eye!
Promising reviews: "I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should.
"Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect!" —LadyMeow
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes, packs of two, and a combo pack).
11. A hybrid robot vacuum and mop, so you can check the floors off your chore list once you've scheduled a clean with this smart machine. It can be used on all floor types and charts out a path for thorough cleaning throughout each room.
You can schedule this smart vac-and-mop to clean at three different power levels (low for daily cleaning, medium for care cleaning, and high for deep cleaning), depending on what you need. A magnetic boundary strip helps tell the tool where not to go, so you don't have to worry about it going off the path into rooms it shouldn't. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa and Google, so you literally don't have to lift a finger.
Promising review: "We LOVE this! It works so much better than our four other Roombas. It always returns to its home base to charge. It rarely gets stuck on anything. It’s very convenient. Our robot mop is so finicky and never wants to start. This product is so nice! We add water about once a day." —Ali Bruder
Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (clip the $70 coupon at checkout to get this price).
12. A cat litter deodorizer because no one likes walking into a house that smells like a dirty litter box, but who has time to clean it out everyday? This odor-absorbing powder keeps your space smelling its best and even works on multicat homes!
Promising review: "Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
13. A pack of knotted stretchy headbands if there's literally no time to style your hair for the day. This chic accessory adds a pop of color to your look, and all you have to do is zhuzh your hair a little bit and throw it on!
14. A stainless-steel blackhead spatuala for anyone who doesn't even have enough time in their day to schedule a facial, let alone actually get one. This easy-to-use scrubber helps unclog pores using high-frequency vibrations, which helps you have skin that better absorbs your favorite skincare products. Each cycle runs for just five minutes before automatically shutting off, and TBH that's all you need for a satisfying daily clean!
See it in action on TikTok here.
I got a facial a couple of years ago and I could tell something was different about my extractions, so I asked the aesthetician to write down the name of the product. I went home and immediately bought this! I LOVE IT. I love it more than any other skincare tool that I own. This thing gets gunk out like nothing I've ever tried before, and the first time I used it, I was absolutely disgusted. But I kept on using it. I don't have much acne, but I do have oily combination skin and visibly clogged pores, so this has been a lifesaver when I don't have time to visit an aesthetician. You have to use it while your face is still wet, so after washing your face or even using toner, and you just start scraping. Make sure you have a paper towel near (and maybe a camera) because you will be amazed and disgusted all at once, but you will literally never stop using. I use mine every other day to once a week if I'm having skincare issues, but it also does a great job with monthly use (it's just much grosser)! I follow mine up with Clinique's Clarifying Lotion 3 and Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel!
Promising review: "Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare. I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors and a multipack).
15. A microwave pasta cooker if the only thing stopping you from enjoying some spaghetti and meatballs from the comfort of your home was how long it takes to make stovetop al dente noodles. This innovative gadget cooks your pasta in under 15 minutes and allows you to measure, drain, and even eat it out of the same container.
Promising review: "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient, and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big clean up afterwards. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time; and the cleanup is a snap." —Smilin Sam
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
16. A tinted lip balm for anyone who practically lives by the saying "two birds one stone." This hydrating balm also delivers a subtle tint of red, so you can go about your day in confidence with moisturized lips and a pop of color. Not to mention, this a dream when you don't have time to reapply your entire lip look.
Promising review: "I’m actually obsessed!! The color is even more gorgeous than I thought it would be, plus it’s moisturizing. All my close girlfriends have asked what I’m wearing on my lips when I use it. Highly recommend!" —Jacy
Get it from Heartspring on Etsy for $8.
Heartspring is a small Etsy shop based in Santa Monica, California.
17. A Luna Mini 2 by FOREO if you want to remove your makeup (except your eye makeup) while washing your face with cleanser, making your nightly skincare routine a lot shorter. This sonic cleanser will deliver a deep clean you thought you could only get from a professional and remove makeup, dirt, and excess oil in literally one minute.
BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer tried this skincare gadget and loved how it made her skin clearer and smoother. She said, "It removes up to 99.5% of dirt and oil — and leaves your face free of ANY makeup residue. I wear a full face every day, and I am consistently amazed by the results of this tool." See her full FOREO Luna Mini 2 review.
Promising review: "I had a Clarisonic and never used it. It was cumbersome, too large to travel with, and I kept having to replace the brushes. I also felt that it was a little too harsh on my skin and I could only use it every other day. The Luna I am really loving. It's tiny, simple to use, clean and pack, and I've noticed a difference in the few weeks that I've been using it — my pores look smaller, my skin is clearer, and the tone on my skin is also improved. I would highly recommend." —NataliaF
Get it from Amazon for $99+ (available in five colors).